Report: Steelers' Joe Haden Considered Day-to-Day After Foot Injury vs. Lions

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden suffered a foot injury in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and "is considered day-to-day," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran played just nine snaps in the game before exiting,...

