The Oldest Basilica In The Whole Country Is Right Here In Minnesota
By Betsy Rathburn
Only In Minnesota
4 days ago
When it comes to old buildings, you might not think that Minnesota can compare to parts of the United States that were established earlier, like the East Coast. And it’s true, most of our nation’s oldest buildings lie far east of the Mississippi River. But Minnesota still plays host to some spectacular old places that deserve recognition. In fact, our state is home to at least one oldest-in-the-nation building. It comes in the form of the Basilica of Saint Mary. It was built in the early 1900s, and it’s in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Read on below to learn more about this beautiful old church.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information about the Basilica of Saint Mary and its history, check out its website. And for other interesting Minnesota architecture, you may be interested in our past article about the state’s highest bridge, the Virginia High Bridge.
Address: Basilica of Saint Mary, 88 17th St N, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
