The Oldest Basilica In The Whole Country Is Right Here In Minnesota

When it comes to old buildings, you might not think that Minnesota can compare to parts of the United States that were established earlier, like the East Coast. And it’s true, most of our nation’s oldest buildings lie far east of the Mississippi River. But Minnesota still plays host to some spectacular old places that deserve recognition. In fact, our state is home to at least one oldest-in-the-nation building. It comes in the form of the Basilica of Saint Mary. It was built in the early 1900s, and it’s in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Read on below to learn more about this beautiful old church.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Basilica of Saint Mary is a Roman Catholic basilica in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Built in the early 1900s - it officially opened in 1914, though construction started some years earlier - it has been a prominent part of the Minneapolis skyline ever since.

The basilica is actually a minor basilica. That is, it is an important church that takes precedence over other churches. However, the four major basilicas take precedence over it. It was designated by the Pope, and there are only around 1,800 of them in the world.

The Basilica of Saint Mary happens to be the oldest in the United States and regardless of your religion, it is hard to deny the church's beauty. Its exterior has beautiful arched entries and sculpted elements that set it apart from most other architecture in the city.

Inside, the beauty continues. You'll find sculptures depicting important Biblical figures. Within the cavernous nave of the church, these detailed sculptures are undeniably impressive.

There are also spectacular stained glass elements. When light shines through them, the colors are rich and beautiful. This basilica is truly impressive, and you don't have to be affiliated with the church - or the religion - to visit. Both guided and self-guided tours are available.

All in all, the Basilica of Saint Mary is a beautiful structure that should be preserved for generations to come. Its history and its magnificent beauty are a must-see for Minnesotans who enjoy architectural wonders!

For more information about the Basilica of Saint Mary and its history, check out its website. And for other interesting Minnesota architecture, you may be interested in our past article about the state’s highest bridge, the Virginia High Bridge.

Address: Basilica of Saint Mary, 88 17th St N, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA