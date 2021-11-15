ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Garbine Muguruza advances to semifinals at WTA Finals

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Sixth-seeded Garbine Muguruza posted a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 8 Anett Kontaveit on Sunday to advance to the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Muguruza next will face Paula Badosa on Tuesday, marking the first time two Spaniards have reached the semifinal stage of the WTA Finals. The winner will become the first Spaniard to earn a spot in the finals since Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario 28 years ago.

“This is amazing. I didn’t know all of this history,” Muguruza said after the match, adding that “1993, I was born that year.”

“It’s amazing there are four players left and two of them are Spaniards. I mean, that just shows that Spain has a great level of tennis and a great school. It’s going to be a fun match. It’s like you said, historical. Hopefully the crowd is going to be on the match. Whoever plays better is going to get the final.”

Muguruza is playing in her fourth career WTA Finals and her first since 2017. She had not reached the knockout stage since 2015.

Kontaveit, from Estonia, had won her previous 12 matches and had defeated Muguruza in the quarterfinals at Moscow three weeks ago, cruising to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph in that match.

“I think Garbine played a great match,” Kontaveit said Sunday. “She was very aggressive, just very on it from the first point. I think I made way too many unforced errors. I mean, I don’t think I played a very good match. I just wish I could have done a better job today.”

Earlier Sunday, No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova defeated Barbora Krejcikova, the second seed, in a 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 decision. In an all-Czech matchup, Krejcikova actually led 6-0, 4-2 before Pliskova began her impressive comeback.

Neither Pliskova nor Krejcikova will advance to the semifinals due to losses earlier in the event. But Pliskova was still pleased with her come-from-behind victory.

“I just fought hard to give myself a chance. (I wanted) at least to wait (and thought), ‘Maybe she’s going to miss a couple,’ because she didn’t really miss anything the first set,” Pliskova said. “It actually happened, of course quite late. But happy I stayed in there and just waited for the chance.”

–Field Level Media

The Independent

Roger Federer out of Australian Open and would be ‘extremely surprised’ if fit for Wimbledon

Roger Federer has confirmed he will not feature in next year’s Australian Open – and says he would be “extremely surprised” if he plays at Wimbledon.In an interview with Swiss publication Le Matin, the 40-year-old added that he does not anticipate returning to competition until next summer.The 20-time grand slam winner is recovering from a series of knee operations.Federer, who has not played since he lost his quarter-final match against Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon on 7 July, said: “I will be able to resume running quietly in January and resume sessions on the court with complex support in March or...
TENNIS
AFP

PSG qualify for quarter-finals as Chelsea grind out win

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League on Thursday, while Sam Kerr's second-half goal edged Chelsea past Servette. Madrid remain on course to progress but are now just two points clear of Kharkiv, who won 2-0 away to Breidablik in Iceland.
SOCCER
AFP

Players must be vaccinated for Australian Open - tournament chief

All players at the Australian Open must be vaccinated, tournament chief Craig Tiley confirmed Saturday, piling more pressure on world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated. Melbourne, where January's Grand Slam is held, has spent more than 260 days under lockdown during the pandemic and the government of the state of Victoria made clear last month there would be no concessions for unvaccinated players. Tiley said the playing group know they must get the jab to compete at Melbourne Park. "There's a lot of speculation about vaccination and just to be really clear, when the (Victoria) premier announced that everyone on site... will need to be vaccinated, we made that clear to the playing group," he told Channel Nine television.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic in doubt as Australian Open confirms vaccination requirement

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted...
TENNIS
