Two injured, two killed in apparent assault

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Two people were killed and two more injured during an incident that local authorities characterized as an apparent assault on Friday, November 12, at approximately 6:35 p.m.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, officers from the West Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter call of over 30 rounds fired. Officers found two males, Anthony Murray, 22, of Birmingham, and Ronald Deshawn Smith, Jr., 24, of Birmingham, in the backseat of a vehicle unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the 1100 block of 33rd Street Southwest in Birmingham.

Upon arrival, officers encountered two adult males who were outside of a vehicle wounded by gunfire. Both males were transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Murray and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This is Birmingham’s 92nd and 93rd murder investigation of 2021, with 12 justifiable death investigations.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.