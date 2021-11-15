ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Prepares For The Worst As Europe and Russia Battle A New Wave Of COVID-19

By King Tutt
 4 days ago

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

A fifth wave seems to be building in the U.S. while the wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Europe and setting new records in some countries. The Netherlands’ government announced Friday the country will return to a partial lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus cases.

Daily infections records were shattered recently in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. While deaths from COVID-19 are down from last year in many European countries, Russia has seen a steady two-month surge and now has the most deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

meeam62
4d ago

I got news y'all! God knows the number of your days. He knows how and when you'll die. Now you can live in fear trying to save yourself from a virus that's 99.97 recoverable but while your doing that you'll most likely die of something else. Wash your hands. if your sick then stay home. other then that, live your life to the fullest since none of us are assured of a tomorrow!

William A King
4d ago

here it comes the new omega wave weve had delta so I name the next wave omega lmfao you sheeple need to wake up you're all falling right into their plans

Loretta Amanda Joan Reno
4d ago

I will never take the COVID vaccines in any form not for me.I am staying healthy and alive without it.I choose not to take it because it may do more harm that good so no thanks.I do not trust the Federal goverment,Dr.Fauci,The CDC,The NIH,Who,The FDA,The COVID vaccines in any form,The Media

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Why is Europe the Covid epicentre once again?

Europe and central Asia have become the new “epicentre” for the coronavirus pandemic and face another 500,000 deaths by February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said earlier this month.Since then Austria and the Netherlands have imposed new lockdowns and, in Germany, Angela Merkel has pleaded with unvaccinated people to get the jab.In Britain, Boris Johnson has warned of a “blizzard from the east” that could put the country’s lockdown-free status at risk. However, the UK notched the region’s second-highest tally of new Covid-19 infections in the WHO’s latest weekly disease round-up, behind only Russia.So, what has gone wrong?Low vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shin

New Study: COVID-19 Was Spreading Much Earlier than We Thought in the U.S. and Europe

In March 2020, only 1-3% of actual COVID cases were detected in the U.S., researchers found in a study published in the highly prestigious science journal, Nature, this week, titled "Cryptic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the first COVID-19 wave." Only <3% of detected cases mean that SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus of COVID-19, was actively spreading by early January 2020, right after the discovery of COVID-19 in China in December 2019.
d1softballnews.com

“Who should avoid the vaccine”, the case that is shaking Europe

While highlighting that the balance between benefits and risks remains largely favorable to the former, the French health authority has decided to advise against the Moderna vaccine under 30 years. A purely precautionary move, perhaps even excessive – given that however the need to carpet vaccinate the entire population is reiterated – but the study conducted by the Has verified a “slight increase” in the risk of myocarditis And pericarditis in the under 30 age group.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

How Germany is beating COVID, and what America can learn

Germany is in a "much better position" than America to say "auf wiedersehen" to COVID-19, thanks to a series of basic, manageable measures helping mitigate Delta variant-associated risk, writes Yascha Mounk for The Atlantic. That said, U.S. officials could therefore try and learn a thing or two from their European counterparts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

A ‘deadly threat’ to Haiti

COVID IS ONE OF HAITI’S MANY PROBLEMS — In July, a cadre of men sneaked into the residence of Haiti’s president and killed him in his bedroom — an assassination that further deepened the Caribbean nation’s political instability. In August, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tropical depression devastated Haiti,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian secret exports to USA and other NATO countries rise sharply

These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
POLITICS
The Independent

CDC warns Americans to avoid much of Europe as new countries upgraded to ‘very high’ levels of Covid

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding an added layer of travel advice.The Level 4 travel health notice indicates a country that reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people.Iceland was added to the list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
