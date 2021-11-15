ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Ace Their Red Carpet Fashion With Matching Looks

wvli927.com
 4 days ago

Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis...

wvli927.com

firstsportz.com

Video of Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams teaching Olympia to ride a bicycle goes viral

Born in 1942, Richard Dove Williams Jr is a tennis coach, and father of Venus and Serena Williams, known popularly as the Williams Sisters. Richard was instrumental in the sporting careers of his daughters, who were both ranked no. 1 in the world. The duo has a raked in 30 grand slam singles titles (Serena: 23 Venus:7) 14 doubles titles (paired together, unbeaten in finals), and 4 mixed doubles titles (2 each).
TENNIS
Popculture

Venus and Serena Williams Open up About Seeing Their Late Sister Yetunde Portrayed in 'King Richard'

King Richard will hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday. The film, which is about Venus and Serena Williams, takes a look at their entire family, including their older sister Yetunde Price who was murdered in 2003. The Williams family appeared on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss the film and reacted to seeing Price being portrayed by actress Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Makes an Edgy Arrival in Studded Catsuit With Socks & Matches Her Daughter’s Outfit at ‘King Richard’ Premiere

Serena Williams traded in sports gear for full glam with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian at the closing night premiere of “King Richard” in LA last night. The tennis pro stunned in a silver-studded all-black look, which featured a fabulous asymmetrical silhouette. The ensemble consisted of a high-neck catsuit with one full leg and one short-styled leg. The bodice was decorated with jewels that ran down her top and covered the thigh-high sock she wore on one leg. She accessorized with a pair of long black gloves and a silver watch on top, a pair of shiny silver earrings and a...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Grandpa Richard encourages Serena Williams' daughter to ride a bike!

Serena Williams, after the problems she had in 2021, culminating in her injury and tears at Wimbledon, should return to the court for the long-awaited Australian Swing 2022, where she should play the Australian Open, a tournament in which all the biggest tennis players on the planet should participate, including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
TENNIS
Serena Williams
Alexis Ohanian
The Independent

Serena Williams shares ‘rare sighting’ of her father as he plays with granddaughter Olympia

Serena Williams has shared a “rare sighting” of her father Richard Williams playing with his granddaughter while praising the 79 year old.The tennis star reflected on her father’s constant dedication to his family with a video showing Richard supporting his granddaughter Olympia Ohanian as she rode a bicycle down the sidewalk.In the brief clip, Richard can be seen holding up his phone and filming the four-year-old, before cheering her on as she passed him.“A rare sighting, the one and only GOAT. Still motivating ... King Richard, but I call him daddy,” Serena wrote in the caption of the Instagram...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams

She may be one of the greatest female tennis players of all time, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles under her belt, but Serena Williams knows to use her fame and fortune for good. The tennis star has wholeheartedly spoken out in support of Black Lives Matter, gender equality and...
TENNIS
romper.com

Serena Williams' Dad Was The Proudest Grandpa Watching Olympia Ride Her Bike

It's precious grandparents moments like this that are too precious not to catch on video. On Tuesday, Serena Williams shared a touching video of her father, Richard Williams, spending some quality time with his granddaughter, Olympia. In the video, the 79-year-old proud grandfather was recording the 4-year-old on his phone...
TENNIS
wonderwall.com

Serena Williams' unbelievable transformation from tennis champ to fashion icon

For Serena Williams, fashion and tennis go hand in hand. The professional athlete-turned-fashion designer is known for killing it on the red carpet and for pushing boundaries when it comes to activewear on the court. In honor of the Nov. 19, 2021, debut of "King Richard" — the biographical film about her humble beginnings with sister Venus Williams and their coach, dad Richard Williams — Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how the GOAT's sense of style has evolved along with her career, starting with this proof that she's always "served" up adorable ensembles… In 1992, the young athlete, who was about 11 at the time, showed off her impressive swing in matching separates featuring a Southwestern-inspired print. Too cute!
TENNIS
Tennis
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Sports
rolling out

Serena Williams won’t push her daughter to follow in her footsteps

Serena Williams won’t push her daughter to follow in her footsteps. The 40-year-old tennis legend shares 4-year-old Alexis with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and even though they spent time together on the tennis court together amid the coronavirus lockdown, Williams won’t pressure her daughter to emulate her achievements. She said:...
TENNIS
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kathy Hilton Wears Seashell Dress With Sheer Sleeves For Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kathy Hilton made the most gorgeous mother of the bride at her daughter Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Even though it was her daughter’s big day, Kathy Hilton, 62, managed to steal the show when she looked absolutely stunning in this outfit at her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding. Paris officially married Carter Reum on November 11, and their wedding was nothing short of perfect. Kathy showed up to the wedding with her hair and makeup done, wearing a white wrap dress adorned with pink hearts. Once she got inside the ceremony, she changed into her glamorous mother-of-the-bride dress. The black gown featured a seashell design and had sheer sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Dwyane Wade reveals his reaction to daughter Zaya telling him she was transgender

Dwyane Wade describes his daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender when she was 12, as "one of the greatest teachers of my life." In a wide-ranging Instagram Live interview on Thursday with TODAY contributor Jill Martin, the retired basketball star talked about his upbringing, his NBA career and his efforts to be the best possible parent to his kids. Wade covers those pivotal moments of his life in his new photographic memoir "Dwyane," which was released this week.
BASKETBALL

