Roswell, NM

Blinn’s season ends in SWJCFC semifinals

By From Blinn Communications
Brenham Banner-Press
 4 days ago

The Blinn College football team ended its season with a 45-0 loss...

www.brenhambanner.com

CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

House passes giant social policy and climate measure

House Democrats on Friday passed their mammoth social spending and climate plan in a 220-213 vote, securing a major victory for the party ahead of the Thanksgiving break and providing a boost to President Biden at a tumultuous moment for his administration. The vote came a half-day later than scheduled,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
#Blinn College#Tyler Junior College#College Football#American Football#Swjcfc#Nmmi
The Hill

Indian Prime Minister Modi backs down on farming laws after protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday backed down on proposed agriculture laws after months of protests from farmers. Modi said in a televised announcement the government would be dropping three controversial agriculture laws in a rare move from the prime minister, who is not known to change his stance even in the face of harsh criticism, The Associated Press reported.
INDIA
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY

