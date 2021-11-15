ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Judge dismisses charge against U.S. teen Rittenhouse for possessing rifle

By Reuters
 4 days ago
KENOSHA, Wis (Reuters) – A Wisconsin judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed...

Rittenhouse prosecution faced difficult task: proving a negative

(Reuters) – Under the laws of self-defense in Wisconsin, prosecutors in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse faced a tricky legal challenge: proving a negative. Rittenhouse’s testimony that he acted in self defense when he killed two men and wounded another during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year required the state to convince a jury that the then-17-year-old did not have a reasonable belief his life was in danger, legal experts said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reactions to not guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

(Reuters) -A jury acquitted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jury-rittenhouse-murder-trial-deliberate-fourth-day-2021-11-19 Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, on Friday on all charges relating to his fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third during last year’s tumultuous racial justice protests in Wisconsin, determining the teenager had acted in self-defense. The following are reactions to the verdict:. U.S....
PUBLIC SAFETY
