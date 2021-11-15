ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Tobii Dynavox CEO Fredrik Ruben Talks The New TD Pilot, Collaborating With Apple, And Democratizing Communication

By Steven Aquino
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sweden-based assistive technology maker Tobii Dynavox on Monday announced the TD Pilot, an all-new augmentative communications device designed for eye-tracking. The product is particularly noteworthy for leveraging Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro—and the capabilities of iPadOS—in an impressive, if esoteric, show of the tablet’s compute power and software prowess that redefines what...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple CEO Tim Cook talks Bitcoin, China & side-loading in wide-ranging interview

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In the wide-ranging interview with theNew York Times' Aaron Ross Sorkin, Cook spoke on a variety of topics related to Apple and the broader technology industry. On the topic of cryptocurrency, Cook revealed that maintains an interest in Bitcoin from a "personal point of view."
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Apple is ‘looking into’ cryptocurrency, says CEO Tim Cook

Asked by interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin if Apple would consider accepting cryptocurrency through Apple Pay “or otherwise,” Cook replied broadly that crypto is “something that we’re looking at.” He then went on to explain that Apple has decided where it doesn’t make sense to invest in cryptocurrencies, even if it’s not ready to speak publicly about crypto products.
BUSINESS
osxdaily.com

Fix “Your Mac was unable to communicate with your Apple Watch” Error

Some Mac users may experience an issue when unlocking their Mac with Apple Watch where they discover it is no longer working as expected, despite all the conditions being met to do so. Instead, users may get an error message that says “Your Mac was unable to communicate with your Apple Watch. Make sure your Apple Watch is unlocked and on your wrist, and your iPhone is unlocked” despite those conditions being met.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Ceo#Voice Control#Macos#Ipad#Td Pilot#An Apple Store
Benzinga

Apple's CEO Confirms He Holds Crypto

Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) CEO Tim Cook said "I have Cryptocurrencies in my portfolio" after he was asked at The New York Times DealBook conference if he owns Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Cook noted that although he personally owns cryptocurrencies, Apple has no concrete plans to support digital assets...
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Apple CEO invests in crypto, but company remains wary

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed he has holdings in cryptocurrencies, but said that his iPhone-making company has no immediate plans to accept crypto payments. "I wouldn't go invest in crypto [for Apple], not because I wouldn't invest my own money, but because I don't think people buy Apple stock to get exposure to crypto," Cook said in an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.
STOCKS
generalaviationnews.com

LogTen Pilot Logbook for Apple Watch introduced

LogTen, a pilot logbook for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, is now available for the Apple Watch. The new app allows pilots in the cockpit to log essential flight information right from their wrist, according to officials with Coradine, developer of LogTen. Company officials explain that LogTen for Apple Watch captures...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Tobii Dynavox TD Pilot adds eye control to iPad

TD Pilot is a device that fits around an iPad to enable eye tracking control. Tobii Dynavox made this TD Pilot device to provide native integration of eye tracking for iPadOS with the latest iPadOS 15 and the latest iteration of the standard iPad. This latest innovation from Tobii Dynavox adds to their already wide range of applications of eye tracking tech in multiple areas of our greater gadget industry.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Engadget

TD Pilot will let people with disabilities control iPads with their eyes

There's plenty new in iPadOS 15, but it also features an under-sung accessibility upgrade: support for third-party eye-tracking devices. That'll allow people with disabilities to use iPad apps and speech generation software simply through eye movements — no touchscreen interaction required. Tobii Dynavox, the assistive tech division of the eye-tracking company Tobii, worked with Apple for years to help make that happen. And now, the firm is ready to announce TD Pilot, a device that aims to bring the iPad experience to the estimated 50 million people globally who need communication assistance.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

TD Pilot brings eye tracking to iPad

While Apple has plenty of accessibility features for people suffering from various disabilities—including VoiceOver for the visually impaired—it has yet to make its products accessible to people dealing with some form of paralysis, such as cerebral palsy or ALS. To fill in this gap, a Swedish company by the name...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Tobii’s TD Pilot brings gaze-based typing, text-to-speech and app navigation to iPad

IPadOS 15 brought native integration of eye-tracking hardware to these popular devices, and Tobii is probably the most familiar name in that space. I’ve checked out plenty of their devices, both all-in-one slates and standalone peripherals for PCs, and they’ve always worked very well. But because of limitations on Apple’s side, eye-tracking has primarily been on Windows machines. I wouldn’t mind, myself, but some people prefer iOS and will now have the same access opportunity on that platform.
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Apple to start letting people fix their own iPhones

Apple on Wednesday said it will begin allowing people to fix gadgets they buy from the Silicon Valley giant in a concession seen as a victory for "right-to-repair" advocates. Laws enshrining a right by people to be able to repair things they buy have gained momentum across the US and on a federal level. gc/jm
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple supports one million jobs in India, pilots new manufacturing project

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has told an Indian technology summit that the company supports around a million jobs through its local app economy.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets customers at new The Grove store

Apple on Friday opened the doors to a new Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, nearly doubling the size of the original location that operated from 2002 to this week. Apple CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O'Brien were on hand for the grand opening of the company's latest retail experience, which holds court in a newly designed building positioned in the shopping destination's open-air plaza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Jim Cramer Talks With Linde CEO

Industrial gas supplier Linde has a very long to-do list, $13.5 billion worth, including a $600 million commitment from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) for a foundry in Arizona. At the same time, Linde is making a major effort toward clean hydrogen, with a special website dedicated to that effort at www.lindehydrogen.com.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Forbes

286K+
Followers
85K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy