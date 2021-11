Chief Marketing and Product Officer, responsible for all aspects of global marketing, product management, and alliances for StorMagic. Video surveillance is more prevalent than ever. It’s growing in use and capability and is being used in creative new ways – not just to react when something happens, but for business insight as well. The value of any video may be unknown until it is needed, but when it is needed, its value is very high.

