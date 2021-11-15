ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox 20: New 20th Anniversary Xbox Controller Announcement & Price

By Kyle Wilson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXBOX 20 - The new Controller. Xbox's new 20th Anniversary wireless Xbox Controller is a throwback of the best kind - it features translucent casings with iconic black and green colouring that's well worth your money. " Celebrate 20 years of Xbox with the Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th...

Gadget Flow

Xbox x Adidas 360 Forum Mid sneaker celebrates the 20th anniversary of Xbox in style

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox with a unique pair of footwear: the Xbox x Adidas 360 Forum Mid sneaker. With a bold silhouette and the gaming brand’s iconic colors—white, silver, and green—and infamous logo, it’s tech-driven apparel. The Xbox 360 disc tray stars on the strap while the classic 360-era button design is on the outer side. There are additional references to the brand’s gaming consoles like the memory unit slots and removable hard drive features on the heel. Moreover, the 360 Forum Mid boasts exciting details highlighted throughout for a playful celebration that’s also practical. In fact, the textile lining and leather upper provides all-day comfort and durability. Overall, enjoy a myriad of features with this eye-catching shoe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
laptopmag.com

Xbox Series X|S controller falls to $49 deal price

The Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S is on sale at several retailers this week. So if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, it's not too early to save. Right now, you can get the Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for $49 from Best...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox 20th anniversary plans include a celebration stream and trivia event

Microsoft has unveiled its Xbox 20th Anniversary plans, including a special celebration event and redesigned badges for longtime members. The Xbox Anniversary Celebration proper will kick off on Monday, November 15 at 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST / 18:00 GMT, and you'll be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Microsoft has made it clear that it doesn't plan to reveal any new game announcements during the stream - instead, it's all about looking back on the journey Xbox has taken along with its dedicated community members over the last two decades.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration details revealed, happening next week

Xbox is hosting a livestream to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the console, which will be held next week. The Xbox Anniversary Celebration will be held on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The stream will air at 6pm GMT (10am PST/1pm EST) on the official Xbox YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook steam channels.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Watch The Xbox 20th Anniversary Broadcast And What To Expect

The Xbox is coming up on its 20th anniversary, and to celebrate the occasion, Microsoft is holding a video broadcast. The company has now shared more details about the event in terms of how to watch and what to expect, and we're rounding up all the key details here in one place.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Xbox accessory deals galore: Controllers, headsets, and more get prices slashed

Sometimes it's not the allure of a particular deal that gets under your skin, but rather, the savings potential of a whole treasure trove of 'em. That's what Microsoft's offering as of today, wherein deals upon deals upon deals are live for a wide assortment of Xbox controllers as well as headsets and a few other bits and baubles. If you've been waiting to save some money on mic-equipped cans or a piece of plastic with tappable buttons, now's your chance.
VIDEO GAMES
luxurylaunches.com

Gucci and Xbox might be working on an exclusive collaboration to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox gaming console

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the original Xbox gaming console that debuted on 15th November 2001. An exciting collaboration between Microsoft and Gucci could be brewing to celebrate the occasion, which was hinted at by a playful exchange on Twitter between the two brands. “Saying ‘GG’ at the end of every game will never go out of fashion,” Xbox’s official account tweeted a few days back. Gucci immediately replied by tweeting “We couldn’t agree more.” GG is an acronym for “good game” usually used by gamers at the end of a game. Interestingly, GG also mirrors the monogram of Gucci. While there’s no official confirmation on the collaboration by both brands, there have been other clues and potential leaks that suggest the partnership.
BUSINESS
GamesRadar+

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller drops to record low price at Amazon

While Black Friday Xbox controller deals promise super low prices on the standard Series X controller, those looking to go pro might just have an early opportunity this week. The Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is down to a record low $139.99 sales price at Amazon (was $179.99). However, we'd recommend moving quickly here as this might not last long.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Master Chief TV Show Actor Teases News For Xbox's 20th Anniversary On Monday

Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the upcoming Halo TV show, has teased that "something very exciting" is going to happen on Monday, November 15. Halo's transmedia boss, Kiki Wolfkill, replied to the tweet, saying, "crazy talk." The suggestion here is that Microsoft will finally show or further discuss the long-awaited Halo TV show on Monday as part of Xbox 20th anniversary festivities. Nothing is confirmed yet, however.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox 20th Anniversary Stream: How To Watch, Start Time, And More

The Xbox is coming up on its 20th anniversary, and to celebrate the occasion, Microsoft is airing a special celebration broadcast today. Now we know all about how and when to watch, as well as what to expect, and we're rounding up all the key details here in one place.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Every Xbox backward compatible game revealed at the 20th Anniversary show

At Xbox's 20th anniversary celebration, Microsoft unveiled a mountain of highly requested backward-compatible classics, alongside a slew of further enhancements via FPS Boost and beyond. Included in the list are fan-favorite franchises like Remedy's legendary Max Payne titles, the classic horror FPS F.E.A.R., Rockstar's violent stealth slasher Manhunt, legendary FPS...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Halo The Series: First Teaser Trailer Released During Xbox 20th Anniversary Showcase

The first teaser trailer for Microsoft and Xbox’s upcoming Halo TV series has been released and it features just a small snippet of what we can expect in the full show. Set to launch on Paramount+ next year, the show follows Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, and Cortana, voiced by Jen Taylor. The teaser itself isn’t anything too wild – it features about what you’d expect from a Halo TV series teaser – but it’s still neat to see Master Chief’s iconic helmet in a live-action format such as this.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary: How Xbox made me the most important person in games media to ever exist

It's quite shocking to see the undeniable fact that the Xbox turns 20 years old today. 20 years is a very long time. I was just 19 when the original Xbox launched in North America, and now I'm teetering on the edge of 40 and wondering where all that time went. It doesn't feel real. The excitement around the launch, Halo, Project Gotham Racing… I can still feel it.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Xbox 20th Anniversary: Was 2002 The Greatest Year In Platform History?

Xbox 20th Anniversary: Was 2002 The Greatest Year In Platform History?. All week long here at LOGNET, we will be honoring the 20th anniversary of the Xbox platform. Each day you can look forward to a piece from the team highlighting a key moment in time for Xbox. Among the first articles comes a look into 2002 and the crazy first year Xbox had.
VIDEO GAMES

