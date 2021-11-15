ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Chunghwa Telecom and Vietnam Viettel-CHT Just Go Hand in Hand to Provide Public Cloud Services and Innovative Cloud-Based Applications Aiming for Digital Transformation of the Vietnamese Enterprises

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. announces Viettel-CHT Co.,Ltd the currently largest DC and Cloud computing service provider in Vietnam, has signed a contract with Chunghwa Telecom as its public cloud service partner to facilitate the public cloud services and cloud based applications in Vietnam. Both parties had agreed upon a tighter partnership,...

aithority.com

aithority.com

Transerve Has Been Granted A Patent For Their Online Spatial Analytics Platform’s Micro-Service-Based Design.

Transerve, a location intelligence firm that allows digital transformation and effective decision making, has received a patent for its invention named “System and method for revenue and asset management based on micro-service architecture.” The company uses bespoke applications for asset tracking/mapping, project monitoring, spatial data collection with geo-tagged photos and videos, and sharing maps with key stakeholders or the general public. The company’s solutions are being used in a variety of industries, including government, infrastructure, environment, estate management, smart cities, agriculture, and telecommunications.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Unisys Acquires Unified Endpoint Management Expert Mobinergy To Expand Its End-User Experience Solutions

Acquisition enables Unisys to offer advanced capabilities for addressing the rapidly-growing digital workplace solutions market. Unisys Corporation, a global IT solutions company, announced it has acquired Mobinergy, which specializes in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). Unisys is funding the transaction with cash on hand and will focus on growing Mobinergy activities globally to expand its UEM business.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Tamr Joins Snowflake Governance Accelerated Program To Help Businesses Improve The Security And Value Of Their Data

Tamr announced that it has joined the Governance Accelerated Program from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Cloud-native data mastering from Tamr combined with Snowflake’s Data Cloud enables companies to know and trust their data for faster compliance and better analytics. Latest Fintech Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Alert Logic Launches Comprehensive Intelligent Response For MDR With Actions Across EDR, Network, And IAM In Hybrid And Multi-Cloud Environments

Customizable automation and human-guided workflows rapidly notify, contain, and eliminate incidents to significantly reduce time-to-resolution for security-strapped teams. Alert Logic announced extended SOAR capabilities as part of its comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solution. With ransomware attacks and staff shortages on the rise, organizations are increasingly entrusting cybersecurity partners that bring proven technology and a deep bench of experts to help minimize damage and disruption to their operations. Alert Logic MDR with Alert Logic Intelligent Response ensures customers have a flexible, scalable, and integrated approach to protect their entire IT estate.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Cloud#Cloud Services#Cloud Computing#Vietnam Viettel Cht#Vietnamese#Dc#Big Data#Cyber Security#Fintech#Viettel Cht Co Ltd#Viettel Group#Msp#Devops#Well Architected#Chunghwa Telecom
aithority.com

FinOps Foundation Expands To Help More Companies Manage The Complexity Of Cloud Costs

New Premier Members join including Apptio and Nordcloud to cap a year of rapidly growing interest in FinOps tooling and best practices. The FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation’s non-profit technology consortium and focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, announced new Premier Members Apptio and Nordcloud as well as continuous framework updates, and new certification courses and milestones to cap a year of momentous growth.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Barracuda Delivers Strong Growth And Innovation In MSP Security Solutions

Leader in empowering managed service providers to become security-centric businesses. Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, announced several key product milestones and sales growth achievements for its MSP business, which was accelerated by the increasing number of MSPs adding security to their services portfolio.
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

Nokia’s private LTE chosen by Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority

Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) is to modernise its distribution network with a private LTE network (pLTE) for improved efficiency and performance. Created in 1956, the Manama-based utility firm has a simple but clear mission: provide a reliable and quality supply of electricity and water for the sustainable development of Bahrain. In meeting this mission, the company has four consistent strategic themes: responsive and consistent service; sufficient and sustainable capacity; effective financial management; and a talented, high-performing workforce​.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

DDN Honored With Multiple Esteemed HPC Awards For Achievements In Supercomputing In Solving The Most Prominent Global Issues

DDN Earns Editors’ Choice in HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards under the “Best HPC Storage Product Category” for 11th Consecutive Year. DDN, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, announced it has earned multiple accolades, including Editors’ Choice in the Best HPC Storage Product category for the 11th consecutive year in the 19th annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2021 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC21) – the industry’s premier supercomputing event, held in St. Louis, Missouri. Being honored with these awards for the past 16 years substantiate DDN as the storage vendor of choice among HPC customers, delivering the most robust systems and innovative intelligent technology to address the most demanding HPC, AI and analytics challenges.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
martechseries.com

Accenture to Acquire Tambourine to Strengthen its World-Class Commerce Transformation Capabilities in Japan

Accenture has agreed to acquire Tambourine, an e-commerce customer experience agency with award-winning capabilities in cloud-based technologies in Japan. Tambourine brings a proven track record in using Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deliver seamless commerce experiences for consumer goods and entertainment companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Marketing Technology...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Nasdaq Releases Data Fabric, New Managed Data API Service Available From Nasdaq Data Link

Cloud-Based Platform Brings Seamless Data Management to Financial Professionals. Nasdaq announced the launch of Data Fabric, a managed data solution to help investment management firms scale their data infrastructure with enhanced quality, governance and integrity. Built off Nasdaq Data Link, Data Fabric enables firms to significantly improve data time-to-value and can power investment processes and strategies with new datasets in a matter of days or weeks instead of months. The platform provides secure, end-to-end data hosting through fully managed infrastructure and data onboarding services, enabling firms to integrate internal and external data sets quickly to focus on their competitive edge.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

FleishmanHillard Expands Guardforce AI Account Remit

Agency Selected to Support International Communications and Media Relations for the Leading Security Solutions Provider in Asia. FleishmanHillard has been chosen to provide international communications and media relations support for Guardforce AI Co. Limited, an integrated security solutions provider in Asia. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Virtana Survey: 70% Of Cloud Decision Makers Identify Silos As Impediment To Digital Transformation

Lack of Executive and Cross-Functional Collaboration Creates Inefficiencies for Hybrid Cloud. New research from Virtana reveals that 70% of cloud decision makers view silos across teams as a hindrance to IT’s ability to maximize business value. The research shows that a lack of executive involvement in cloud efforts, along with cross-functional stakeholder participation, correlates with escalating challenges for enterprises.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

GBG announces It Has agreed To acquire Acuant, bringing Together Two Leaders In The Global Digital Identity Market With Combined Revenue Of c.£265 Million

Strategic acquisition creates global leader, transforming digital identity and fraud prevention. Combination supports GBG’s purpose to build trust in a digital world, delivering differentiated solutions for all points of the identity verification and identity fraud customer journey. Acquisition enables GBG to further expand into the US – the world’s largest...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Meltwater Acquires Oxford University Spin-off, DeepReason.ai, To Help Build One Of The Largest Knowledge Graphs Of Public Information

Industry-leading technology represents 75 years of aggregate research in Graph Reasoning. Enhances all use cases with quick access to insights not readily discoverable. Meltwater B.V. a leading global SaaS provider of media intelligence and social analytics, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire artificial intelligence start-up DeepReason.ai, a spin-off from Oxford University’s computer science department, for $7.3m in a combination of cash and Meltwater equity including earn-outs contingent on reaching technical milestones and retention requirements.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ThreeFold and DigiCorp Labs Launch DigiThree Labs to Provide Secure and Private Metaverse-Ready Enterprise Solutions

Through the partnership, DigiThree will combine ThreeFold’s peer-to-peer technology and the vast benefits of the DigiByte blockchain to protect and elevate enterprises into the digital future. DigiThree, a collaboration between ThreeFold Tech and DigiCorp Labs that combines decentralized, sustainable ThreeFold technology with the eight-year battle-tested DigiByte blockchain, has announced the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Databricks Launches Partner Connect to Open and Extend the Lakehouse Ecosystem

Databricks Partner Connect makes it easy for customers to discover and connect popular data, analytics, and AI tools to their lakehouse. Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, announced Databricks Partner Connect, a one-stop portal for customers to quickly discover a broad set of validated data, analytics, and AI tools and easily integrate them with their Databricks lakehouse across multiple cloud providers. Integrations with Databricks partners Fivetran, Labelbox, Microsoft Power BI, Prophecy, Rivery, and Tableau are initially available to customers, with Airbyte, Blitzz, dbt Labs, and many more to come in the months ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Transport Canada Selects Iris Automation For Air Safety Technology Demonstration Program

Continues commitment to ensuring safety of remotely piloted. Iris Automation’s Casia collision avoidance system for commercial drones has been selected by Transport Canada as part of Canada’s onboard Detect and Avoid (DAA) technology demonstration program. Top Blockchain Insights: Blockchain.com Launches Crypto Trading In The State Of Georgia. The Detect and...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Bitdeer Introduces the Web 3.0-focused HNS as the Platform’s Latest Offering

The Soaring Altcoin Becomes Available Exclusively for Bitdeer Global Community. Bitdeer, the world’s leading digital assets mining and cloud service platform, introduces HNS as the platform’s latest offering, a recently soaring altcoin which just hit its new all-time highs as interoperability and Web 3.0 functionality begin to emerge as the next hot trend in the crypto sector. The inclusion of HNS reflects Bitdeer’s pioneering position in the industry, swiftly responding to market trend, and bringing in first-class digital asset options for its global customers.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Zscaler Powers Its Global Data Centers and Offices with 100% Renewable Energy

Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Cloud-based Architecture Enables Superior Green Security Capabilities Compared to Legacy On-Premises Hardware and Appliance Based Models. Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, announced that it achieved 100% renewable energy through a combination of directly purchased renewable energy and renewable energy credits (RECs) for its offices and 150+ data centers that run the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. Zscaler’s unique and inherently efficient cloud-based architecture enables customers to improve their security posture and user experience while reducing the need to purchase, maintain, and power on-premises security hardware, thus enabling customers to reduce their IT equipment overhead and consequently their energy usage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

