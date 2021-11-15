Chunghwa Telecom and Vietnam Viettel-CHT Just Go Hand in Hand to Provide Public Cloud Services and Innovative Cloud-Based Applications Aiming for Digital Transformation of the Vietnamese Enterprises

DDN Earns Editors’ Choice in HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards under the “Best HPC Storage Product Category” for 11th Consecutive Year. DDN, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, announced it has earned multiple accolades, including Editors’ Choice in the Best HPC Storage Product category for the 11th consecutive year in the 19th annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2021 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC21) – the industry’s premier supercomputing event, held in St. Louis, Missouri. Being honored with these awards for the past 16 years substantiate DDN as the storage vendor of choice among HPC customers, delivering the most robust systems and innovative intelligent technology to address the most demanding HPC, AI and analytics challenges.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO