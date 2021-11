The North Dakota legislature is now in special session. The single thing they must do is address the decennial redrawing of legislative districts. Gov. Burgum has called for a special session to do that, and also to quickly spend a billion dollars of federal ARPA money. It seems many people have bought into the idea that we must spend that money right now, despite the fact that the money isn’t required to be spent until the end of 2026. I guess it’s just too exciting to spend it all in a whirlwind, one-week session as the governor wants, rather than in a deliberative manner during the next full legislative session in 2023.

