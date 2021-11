The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. basing money on artificial scarcity (like dollars) perpetuates the myth that there isn't enough money to go around. there is actually plenty of money for everyone, but billionaries are complete fucking assholes that suck money up in vanity-fueled pyramid schemes (space! self-driving cars! the internet!), while people starve in the streets. no thank you.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO