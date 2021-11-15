ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elev8 Fun Announces Its First Location Opening Winter 2021 In Sanford, Florida

By PR Newswire
SANFORD, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elev8 Fun, an all-new Family Entertainment Center concept coming to shopping malls across the United States, has announced its first location in Sanford, Florida. Scheduled to open in early December 2021, the flagship location, located at 320 Towne Center Circle, ensures to "elevate fun" for all ages. Already visible from Exit 94 on I4, the Seminole Towne Center mall, attraction will feature more than 125,000 square feet and two floors of entertainment.

Attractions inside the new Elev8 Fun Sanford include a multi-level go-kart track, an arcade with over 150 state-of-the-art and retro arcade games, 12 full-sized bowling lanes, laser tag, interactive mini-golf, a ropes course, a full-service restaurant, and much more. The Sanford location will be the first of many Elev8 Fun locations, according to David Goldfarb, consulting partner in Elev8 and founder of PrimeTime Amusements, a global operator and provider of video arcade machines and simulators. A second Elev8 Fun location is set to open in Tampa, Florida in 2022. Elev8 is also currently in talks with numerous developers across the country with plans for new locations in malls.

According to Goldfarb, Elev8 Fun's goal is to reinvigorate the many distressed properties across the country - a number of which are in shopping malls and abandoned department stores. "We are thrilled to bring entertainment and excitement back to malls - to create a place to gather socially and resurrect the sense of community that malls have always represented to all of us," said Goldfarb. "Our first Sanford location will be a huge landmark for the community, providing a fun and safe environment for the families in the area. And we're confident we can replicate this across the country."

Details about the Elev8 Fun Sanford grand opening, ribbon cutting, hours of operation and pricing for entertainment will be available on their website and social networks closer to the opening date. Inquiries for media tours, interviews and photo opportunities can be requested there as well. Developers, Real Estate and mall operators/owners and any other parties interested in corporate matters should contact info@elev8fun.com for more information.

Quotes from partners on the Elev8 project:

  • Mark Cohen, Director of R etail S tudies at Columbia University, who was previously the CEO of multiple department store chains in the US and Canada: "Malls throughout the U.S. are in a world of hurt, with some or all of their anchor tenants leaving or dying. Elev8 Fun has been building and investing in a concept which could soon provide a tremendous lift to hundreds and hundreds of great American malls by redeveloping space vacated by anchor stores, drawing customers back, and bringing malls desperately needed viability and traffic."
  • Lisa Ferrazza, Leasing Manager, Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG), which owns the Seminole Towne Center Mall : "We could not be more excited to welcome Elev8 Fun to Seminole Towne Center. With the ever-changing paradigms of the retail environment, experiential destinations are exactly what's needed to change (or elevate) the dynamics of malls and communities. We are delighted that Elev8 had the confidence and vision to partner with us and look forward to becoming Sanford's ultimate destination for shopping, dining and fun."
  • Kim Fulford, Director of Events & Services at the Sanford Chamber of Commerce:"The Sanford Chamber of Commerce is excited to be a part of this new family entertainment concept. We look forward to this innovative program in the Seminole Towne Center that will revitalize the mall and the surrounding businesses."
  • Norton Bonaparte, Sanford's City Manager: "The City of Sanford is very excited that Elev8 Fun has selected our Seminole Towne Center mall to build one of their family-concept centers. We look forward to working with them as we refocus our efforts on bringing new life and vitality to the mall area."

About Elev8 FunOffering a fun and inspiring place for the community, the Elev8 Fun concept offers over 125,000 square feet of entertainment, games and experiences for the entire family. Attractions include hundreds of state-of-the-art and retro arcade games, full-sized bowling, a multi-level go-kart track, an interactive mini-golf experience, ropes courses, laser tag, and food and beverages. Elev8 Fun locations will be opening in shopping malls across the country, with its first two locations in Sanford and Tampa, Florida. Learn more at www.elev8fun.com.

Media Contact: info@elev8fun.com (305) 770-4263

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elev8-fun-announces-its-first-location-opening-winter-2021-in-sanford-florida-301424223.html

SOURCE Elev8 Fun

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

