“I’m getting pretty old,” Mark Tuan admits at some point during our chat. “I see this as a beginning – a beginning for a 28-year-old.” He chuckles with amusement at the irony, though it doesn’t seem to faze him in the slightest. At the time of NME’s conversation with the singer, it was just a couple of days before the release of his official debut solo single ‘Last Breath’, which he looked towards with equal parts thrill and anxiety. Mark might have over half a decade of experience in the music industry under his belt, but stepping out on his own daunts him all the same.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO