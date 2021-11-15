ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Beacon

Wine Fest’s return to Safety Harbor pops

SAFETY HARBOR — For much of this year, the future of the Safety Harbor Wine Festival was in doubt. After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials earlier this year transferred organization of the long-running event to the local nonprofits that benefit from the festival. However, amid ongoing concerns about COVID protocols and talk of a potential move to Waterfront Park, the second Saturday in November was shaping up to be Wine Fest-free for the second straight year.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Lite Rock 96.9

Six Flags Holiday Wine Fest: WIN TICKETS

It's time to sip wine and get started on your holiday shopping at Six Flags Great Adventure. November 13th-14th 12 New Jersey wineries will be at Great Adventure for you to taste their best wines and buy a few bottles. Plus there are 21 vendors to kick start your holiday shopping, or pick up a few "me gifts," and many food options to pair with your wine.
DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Japantown Treasures Fest

The Japantown Treasures Fest event marks the opening of My Sister's House Treasures, an Asian-themed thrift and gift shop, and an extension of the nonprofit My Sister's House. Molly Riehl got to browse early!
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

Storm Smart, California Closets step up as top wine fest sponsors

Southwest Florida Children’s Charities Inc. announces two top sponsors for the 2022 SWFL Wine & Food Fest. Storm Smart has signed on as the presenting sponsor and California Closets as the Child Art program sponsor for the festival happening Jan. 21-22. SWFLCC and sponsors are giving the community “25 Million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wintersexpress.com

2021 Scarecrow Fest winners

The Winters District Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2021 Scarecrow Fest contest on Monday. Winters community members and visitors were able to walk around town to check out and vote on their favorite scarecrows from both businesses and residents. There were 43 business scarecrow entries on the ballots, and more out in the community as residential or late entries.
WINTERS, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
pasadenavoice.com

Holiday Events Worth The Drive

Looking for entertaining and festive activities for the family this holiday season? Severna Park and Pasadena's close proximity to many major cities and event hotspots makes it easy to find holiday events. Here is a list of some of the most spirited events suitable for a day or weekend trip.
BALTIMORE, MD
nowdecatur.com

Kids Fest 2021 Photo Gallery

Thanks to everyone who came out to Kids Fest 2021! The event was held Saturday, November 13, at the DISC on the Millikin Campus.
FESTIVAL
Westword

Date Night: Wine, Wine and More Wine at Bigsby's Folly

Whether you're single and swinging, in a serious relationship or have been married for fifty years, everyone needs a date night. From great first-date restaurants to places you can enjoy without talking to unique spots that offer more than just food and drinks, these recommendations are sure to impress. This week's date: Bigsby's Folly.
RESTAURANTS
FOX2now.com

Wine Down Wednesday: with Southside Wine

ST. LOUIS – Champagne is not just for New Year’s Eve anymore! We at Studio STL encourage our viewers to celebrate all the good that’s happening for them and the good they are doing for others. Tiffany Harmon and Ken DeNeal of Southside Wine and Spirits schooled us today about...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
culturemap.com

Zine Fest Houston

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Zine Fest Houston is an annual, all-ages festival dedicated to promoting zines (self-published magazines), mini-comics, and other forms of small press, alternative, and underground DIY media and art. The low cost table space is made available for creators, writers, and artists involved in the creation, publication, distribution, or promotion of alternative DIY media.
HOUSTON, TX
wspa.com

Wines for the Holidays

The holiday entertaining season is upon us and you may be wanting some festive but eco-friendly wines on your table. So we are bringing in the pro, Alex Lopez to share some wines that pair well with your holiday season while keeping it green.
DRINKS
phl17.com

FROM THE VAULT: Elvis Fest 2013

Elvis Fest Philadelphia 2013 was a weekend long hunka, hunka burning love where Elvis Presley fans got together to celebrate “The King.” Elvis Fest Philly, held at historic Canstatters in North East Philadelphia from April 12 to 14, welcomed 21 Elvis Tribute Artists (don’t call them “impersonators”–they hate that) from all over North America. But Elvis Fest was more than just a competition; it was a weekend-long celebration of Elvis’ music and his effect on pop culture. The competitive part of the weekend featured several rounds of judged performances. The tribute artists brought their “Elvis A-game”– elaborate costumes, well-rehearsed vocals, and classic Elvis stage moves– in the hopes of winning the $5,200 first prize, and the chance to represent Philadelphia in the Ultimate Elvis Contest in Memphis, Tennessee. Other attractions throughout the weekend included a Karaoke Party, Fans Choice Round, and Jim Barone’s “Tribute to the King Concert.” The weekend also included a very special gospel show on Sunday that gave the Elvi a chance to perform in regular clothes, collaborate in impromptu groups, and perform songs outside of the Elvis Presley library and outside of competition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
L.A. Weekly

The Unmitigated Joy of Nothing Fest

The Unmitigated Joy of Nothing Fest: Kudos to the good people at Nothing Mag. For the third year (having taken a break for obvious reasons last year), they’ve hosted a mini festival that delves into the alt and indie worlds while blurring genre divides. The bill for Nothing Fest III showcases a tremendous mix of buzz and buzz-worthy. It’s a fantastic opportunity to check out bands you’ve been meaning to for a while, and also discover new things. And on Saturday at the frankly magnificent Garden Amp venue in Garden Grove, the show was a top-to-bottom success.
FESTIVAL
Wenatchee World

Wines of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to these wines. The Riesling from Stemilt Creek Winery earned Best of Class honors. Tipsy Canyon Winery. 2019 Merlot, Lake Chelan, $38 (114 cases) Judges’ notes: The Garvins recently planted red Bordeaux varieties...
MANSON, WA
oakparktalon.org

French Film Fest Gone Virtual

Per usual tradition, students in all levels of French classes at Oak Park High School geared up for the annual Colcoa French Film Festival. Normally, French teacher Maryannick Bovard and her integrated classes make a day out of the festival, and take a field trip to the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles in order to attend. The event is normally coordinated by Oak Park’s French Club. However this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event switched to both in-person and virtual platforms, taking place for students on Nov. 1, in order to accommodate attendees.
OAK PARK, CA
tucson.com

Catalina Foothills band to march in 2023 Rose Parade

The Catalina Foothills High School Falcon Marching Band has been selected to march in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1, 2023. It is the first Tucson-area high school band to perform in the historic parade since Palo Verde in 1982. The announcement was made at the band’s final marching band rehearsal on Tuesday night.
CATALINA FOOTHILLS, AZ
Laramie Live

Get Ready for the RT Film Fest!

Relative theatrics presents the RT Film Fest on November 12th, 13th, 14th, and November 19th, 20th. Over two weekends, attendees will be presented with filmed plays with live original scores by local musicians at the Gryphon Theatre. Tickets are $15 per person which provides entry to the entire live festival at the Gryphon Theatre, as well as access to on-demand streaming of each play during the month of November. Tickets can be purchased here.
LARAMIE, WY

