The personal information of millions of Robinhood customers was stolen in a security breach that involved an extortion attempt, the company said Monday. Robinhood said the Nov. 3 data breach gave the culprit access to email addresses of about five million people, and the full names of another roughly two million customers. The names, date of birth and zip codes of about 300 people were also stolen. About 10 Robinhood customers had "more extensive account details revealed," the company said.

