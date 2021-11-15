PPG Receives 2021 Carnegie Science Award For Corporate Leadership

PPG (PPG) - Get PPG Industries, Inc. Report today announced that it received the 2021 Carnegie Science Award in the corporate leadership category at the 25 th annual celebration held Nov. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"The Carnegie Science Awards celebrate the accomplishments of the creative and forward-thinking minds in Pittsburgh's science, technology and education communities and provide opportunities for them to meet and share their stories," said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., director, Carnegie Science Center. "These individuals and companies are making incredible contributions to their fields and directly impacting the health, growth and economic vitality of our region as a whole."

A committee of peers - past awardees and industry leaders - selected the recipients in eight award categories following a rigorous review. The Corporate Leadership Award honors a company or team/individual for accomplishments in manufacturing and materials processes, biomedical or life sciences, and/or information technology that have led to significant economic or societal benefits for the Western Pennsylvania region.

David Bem, PPG vice president, science and technology, and chief technology officer, accepted the award on behalf of PPG at the 25th Annual Carnegie Science Awards Celebration. Bem serves on the Carnegie Science Center's Museum Advisory Board.

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers for our leadership in innovation, sustainability and color as well as our commitment to addressing the needs of the Pittsburgh region through initiatives focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education, COVID-19 relief, social justice and employee volunteerism," said Bem.

In addition to celebrating the award recipients, the event raised funds to support Carnegie Science Center education programs that nurture the next generation of leaders in science and technology.

For more information about the awards, visit www.CarnegieScienceCenter.org/Awards.

