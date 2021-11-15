ATLANTIC – Kelli Anstey is running as a Scrooge Candidate to help people in need. Atlantic’s Scrooge Contest is held as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Food Pantry. Scrooge candidates, including Anstey, who has been a full time employee at the Atlantic Fareway for 27 years, along with Ray Paulin, Atlantic Bottling; and Tom Cappel, Deter Motor Company & Atlantic Fire Department, collect monetary and food donations during November. Points are given for each donation, and the person with the most points is named “Scrooge.” The title comes from a character in the story “A Christmas Carol,” who in the end discovers the true meaning of the holiday.
