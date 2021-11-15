ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anstey: helping people in need

ATLANTIC – Kelli Anstey is running as a Scrooge Candidate to help people in need. Atlantic’s Scrooge Contest is held as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Food Pantry. Scrooge candidates, including Anstey, who has been a full time employee at the Atlantic Fareway for 27 years, along with Ray Paulin, Atlantic Bottling; and Tom Cappel, Deter Motor Company & Atlantic Fire Department, collect monetary and food donations during November. Points are given for each donation, and the person with the most points is named “Scrooge.” The title comes from a character in the story “A Christmas Carol,” who in the end discovers the true meaning of the holiday.
ATLANTIC, IA
dewittcountytoday.com

Meals on Wheels in need of more help

Earlier this year, Meals On Wheels Victoria expanded their service to include Cuero and Thomaston. Now, thanks to a grant from DeWitt County--which allows further funding from the 2022 Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Program, Meals On Wheels Victoria is now delivering to all of DeWitt County. This means that...
CUERO, TX
yoursun.com

Helping Hand needs turkeys to help those in need

ENGLEWOOD — Despite a promise of 150 turkeys, Helping Hand needs more for families at Thanksgiving. While All Faiths Food Bank is poised to give 12,500 turkeys countywide, local food pantries like Helping Hand in Englewood are struggling to get more. “Last year, we had extra turkeys because some people...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
quicksie983.com

Helping Hand of Hope in Need of Donations

Helping Hand of Hope is in need of donations. “We need toys that range from $10-$50. We need those teenager gifts and monetary donations. Stop in at our office at 6796 South Wilson Road and fill out a volunteer form or they can contact us on social media,” stated Executive Director Hope Burke. These donations will go towards their Affordable Christmas program, which helps financially struggling families receive presents this Christmas. For more information or to donate, visit HelpingHandofHope.com.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Tulsa World

'A chance to give someone a little hope': Union students help refurbish bikes for children in need

Union Public Schools’ Bikes for Kids program is providing a hands-on chance for some of its students to use their classroom lessons while helping their community. After taking 2020 off due to COVID-19, Union Public Schools’ automotive and manufacturing students are once again fixing up gently used donated bicycles that will go to elementary students in need.
CHARITIES
KFVS12

Student Santas to help families in need

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Lexi Reanne Kraus, 18 of Oak Grove, Mo. The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri held its Annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction in Jackson today. Turkeys selling out in Heartland stores. Updated: 17 hours ago. Local grocery store managers suggest you grab...
OAK GROVE, MO
WKRC

Non-profit collects shoebox gifts for children in need

LEBANON , Ohio (WKRC) - This week, people all across the country are filling shoeboxes with gifts for children in need because Operation Christmas Child is in full swing. The non-profit Samaritan’s Purse created the project in 1993, and since then, more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received shoebox gifts.
LEBANON, OH
Fox News

Teacher builds school desks, furniture for children in need

An Iowa schoolteacher who's also a part-time woodworker put together a team to create homemade desks for kids in need to use while remote learning. "I just felt in my heart that it was like, this is what I need to do. This is what you're going to do kind of thing," Nate Evans, who works at Des Moines Christian School in Urbandale, told Fox News.
ADVOCACY
Orange Leader

How to help veterans in need

Millions of men and women serve in the military and make the sacrifices that such service requires. Risking their lives to serve their countries, veterans sometimes endure mental and physical trauma, returning home to face uphill battles as they deal with their injuries. Many veterans in need are not just...
ADVOCACY
registerpublications.com

Donations needed to help school program

Miami Whitewater Elementary's power pack program works to make sure students with food insecurities are sent home with enough food for the weekend. “I think the need is like the biggest they’ve ever seen,” Shannon Mangold, a Miami Whitewater Elementary parent, said. The school has 200 students who receive power...
CHARITIES
10TV

Help a dog in need over the holidays

Columbus, Ohio— Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center (FCDS) is trying their best to get their dogs out of the shelter and into a loving home for the holidays. The FCDS Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover will be Tuesday, November 23rd. This program...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Philly

Friendships From Ronald McDonald House Give Young Parimala, Her Loved Ones Hope

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is presenting our Give a Little Love Telethon Thursday which benefits the four Ronald McDonald Houses in the Philadelphia region. The phone lines are open until 8 p.m. Thursday night. You can call 1-888-506-HOPE to donate. One of the most meaningful things about the Ronald McDonald House is that it shows little patients they’re not alone. There are other children who also have doctor visits and hospital stays, and they share friendships that last a lifetime. CBS3’s Ukee Washington met a very special little girl whose face lights up when she arrives at the Ronald McDonald House of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EJEducation

Financial Focus - Protect Benefits for Children with Special Needs.

If you have a child or other family member who has special needs due to physical or mental conditions, you face a variety of challenges planning for their care, including financial ones. You may also have some well-meaning relatives who want to help, but who may not realize that their moves could actually result in some serious lifestyle and monetary problems for your loved one. Fortunately, by planning ahead, you can avoid these potential traps.
CBS New York

Legal Aid Society Wants To Give Caseworkers More Discretion When Evaluating Relatives Of Children In Foster System

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Studies show that foster children fare better when they are placed with relatives, but in New York, many families say decades-old convictions are preventing them from becoming foster parents. CBS2’s Ali Bauman met one Brooklyn family fighting to stay together. By the time Tyschim Haynes was 8 years old, he had already lived in 14 different foster and group homes. “What was that time like for you??” Bauman asked. “It was hard going house to house,” said Tyschim, who is now 11. Then about three years ago, his aunt and uncle in Brooklyn were finally able to take him in through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

