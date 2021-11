Phoenix emcee Roqy Tyraid is back with the 8th entry in his Tyraid Tuesday music series. This edition sees him flexing his lyrical biceps over JME's "Taking Over? (It Ain't Working)" instrumental and the result is a high-intensity verbal workout. Tyraid makes mincemeat of the punchy dark grime backdrop and delivers a plethora of internal rhyme schemes, couplets peppered with pop references and insightful elements. Nothing is quite off the table as Tyraid aims to prove he is one of the best with the pen as he seamlessly takes listeners through varying levels of what he has to offer. The flow and cadence are sharp as ever so hold on to your seats as you are in for an enjoyable ride.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO