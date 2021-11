Mary J. Blige seldom goes unnoticed when she makes an appearance, and last night at the Bottega Veneta show in Detroit was no different. The 50-year-old hitmaker was snapped on the front row in a bold outfit from the Italian luxury fashion house. Rapper ‘Lil Kim was also spotted in an eye-catching look at the event. With her blond hair in an elegant updo, the “Be Without You” singer herself wore a lacy black turtleneck top with shiny, skintight black leather pants featuring zipper details and black leather boots with a rounded square toe. The style, dubbed the “Storm,” is made of...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 29 DAYS AGO