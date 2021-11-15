Carlos Correa may have just given away his free agent destination

The St. Louis Cardinals have many options they can explore. Shortstop is likely a priority and Carlos Correa is the ideal fit. When the St. Louis Cardinals were in the midst of an incredible winning streak that propelled them into a wild card spot, they did so with Edmundo Sosa getting the bulk of the playing time at the shortstop position. While Sosa played as good as could be expected, and likely better than many could have envisioned, it was proof that the Cardinals now had a shortstop problem.

