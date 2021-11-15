Carlos Correa may have just given away his free agent destination
The No. 1 ranked free agent available is former Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa and everybody is waiting...detroitsportsnation.com
The No. 1 ranked free agent available is former Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa and everybody is waiting...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 19