The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Photos Debut

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios has revealed the first two photos from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, which does not have a premiere date yet. The first trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is coming soon as well. The third season of the Emmy and Golden Globe-Award winning comedy...

www.vitalthrills.com

Deadline

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: First Look At Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub & Marin Hinkle In Season 4

Amazon has released the first photos of the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The first image features a rather somber and pensive Midge, played by Rachel Brosnahan. The second features a seemingly happier Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle) as they enjoy dinner in front of the TV. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Abe and Rose Deign to Eat TV Dinners in This Marvelous Mrs. Maisel First Look

A lovely time was indeed had at this year’s Vulture Festival panel with Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, a.k.a. the parents you fear and respect from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Several tangents about the show’s use of calisthenics, an iconic romper, and the couple’s Parisian jaunt tickled the audience, whose enthusiasm was rewarded at the conclusion of the event: two first-look photos from Maisel’s upcoming fourth season came out of hiding just for us and, amusingly, they depict Abe and Rose … enjoying sad-looking meat-and-vegetable TV dinners? No, that can’t be right.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Announced

Ahead of the show's premiere it was previously announced that Marvel's What If….? had already been renewed for a second season by Marvel Studios and now we have an idea of when the next episodes will drop. As part of their extensive list of announcements and reveals for Disney+ day comes the announcement of when fans can expect the series to return, confirming the show will return. One episode that Marvel has already announced will be part of the next season of the series will feature the "prequel" episode about an alternate version of Gamora who kills Thanos and sets out to destroy the Infinity Stones.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Final season of This Is Us to debut Jan. 4

It's official: the Pearsons will begin their farewell tour in less than two months. NBC announced on Friday that the sixth and final season of This Is Us will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Only 18 episodes remain of the time-tripping family drama, whose stars include Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Sterling K. Brown. This Is Us is coming off its longest hiatus to date, having last aired a new episode in May, that being the season 5 finale.
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Party Down Revival Greenlit by Starz

Starz (start your free trial) today announced the greenlight of a Party Down revival. The cult comedy hit will return with six new episodes. The series will be executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie) along with John Enbom (iZombie, Benched), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Big Little Lies).
TV SERIES
Metro International

Marvel gives ‘Hawkeye’ a holiday season makeover

LONDON (Reuters) – Marvel Studios gets festive with its new show “Hawkeye”. The six-part series sees Jeremy Renner return to the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, introduced in the 2011 movie “Thor”, for his first solo show. “It’s always exciting any time I can fit into a suit,” joked Renner, who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Party Down’ Revival Ordered at Starz With Multiple Original Cast Members Returning

The “Party Down” revival has officially been ordered to series at Starz, Variety has confirmed. In addition, original series stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all signed on to return to the six-episode limited series. Lizzy Caplan is not expected to return due to scheduling conflicts, with the actress recently landing leading roles in both a “Fatal Attraction” series at Paramount Plus and “Fleishman Is in Trouble” at FX on Hulu. Development on the revival was first reported in March. The original series ran on Starz for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. The...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Musical ‘Spirited’ Adds Three Songwriters Alongside Pasek and Paul (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s upcoming movie “Spirited,” a musical rendition of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” will feature all-new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Three rising songwriters, Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick, will write the tunes with Pasek and Paul, the duo behind “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” The film, set up at Apple, is set to debut next year. Though specific details have been kept under wraps, the film is described as a “modern musical reimagining” of the timeless holiday tale about Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas...
MOVIES
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES

