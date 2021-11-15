ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins is returning to practice this week

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
After a long wait, Bears second-round rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is making his long-awaited return.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that Jenkins will begin practicing this week, beginning his three-week window for return from injured reserve.

Jenkins missed all of training camp with a back injury that required surgery. Nagy had remained hopeful at the time that Jenkins would be able to return at some point this season, and it’s looking like that’s going to happen sooner rather than later at this point.

The Bears have envisioned Jenkins as their left tackle of the future, so it’ll be interesting to see how they integrate him on offense given Jason Peters has been doing a great job at left tackle since joining the team this offseason.

“We’re excited to get him out there,” Nagy said about Jenkins.

Nagy also announced that safety Deon Bush will open his 21-day window to return from IR. Bush suffered a quad injury against the Packers in Week 6, and he’s missed the required three games.

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

What’s next for Teven Jenkins — and the Chicago Bears? 6 questions about the 2nd-round pick who returned to practice after back surgery.

Finally. At long last. Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins returned to practice Monday afternoon at Halas Hall as the team opened its 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve. Jenkins has been out with a back injury since the Bears reported to training camp in late July. He had surgery Aug. 18 and was placed on IR when the season began. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday morning he was ...
NFL
The Southern

David Montgomery returns to Chicago Bears practice

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery returned to the practice field Thursday at Halas Hall for the first time since spraining his left knee in the Oct. 3 victory over the Detroit Lions. The Bears opened Montgomery’s three-week window to return from injured reserve, and coach Matt Nagy left open...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

For Teven Jenkins, 2021 is now an evaluation process

On Monday morning, as the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall, head coach Matt Nagy announced the team would be activating the 21-day window for offensive tackle Teven Jenkins to return to practice. Jenkins, who’s been sidelined since training camp due to back surgery was the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
pistolsfiringblog.com

NFL Update: A Rudolph-to-Washington Reprise, Jenkins Returns to Practice

It was an eventful week for former Pokes in the Pros. Let’s take a look at some highlights and storylines concerning former Oklahoma State players in the NFL. Before spelling Ben Roethlisberger, who tested positive for COVID-19, Mason Rudolph had yet to see the field in 2021, after starting eight games two years prior and just one in 2020. Such is the life of an NFL backup quarterback. When called into action against the Lions, he quickly knocked off any rust, turning in a productive outing, throwing for 242 yards and a touchdown.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Khalil Mack will undergo foot surgery and is out for the season, Akiem Hicks won’t play Sunday and Allen Robinson is doubtful for the Chicago Bears

A tsunami of injury developments crashed down on Halas Hall on Friday. The Chicago Bears must now show how equipped they are to handle this latest flood of adversity with another season slipping away. Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon and scheduled to undergo left foot surgery next week. That’s the most significant setback for the Bears as ...
NFL
WIBW

Former Topeka High athlete Teven Jenkins returns from injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka High football player Teven Jenkins returned to practice for the first time since offseason workouts. After being picked in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jenkins was sidelined with a back injury that required surgery on Aug. 18. “We’ll have to really...
NFL
FanSided

When could Teven Jenkins make Chicago Bears debut

The Chicago Bears made news when Matt Nagy told reporters that he would activate Teven Jenkins‘ 21-day window to return from the IR. What this means is that Jenkins will practice, but will not be considered on the active roster. He has 21 days before they have to make a roster move and activate him, and if they do not, then he will be deemed out for the season.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: What will the offensive line look like when Teven Jenkins returns? Is the offense hitting its stride? Will a new rule lead to more in-season firings?

The Chicago Bears are back from their bye week, and so is Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag. Despite a four-game losing streak, an encouraging performance the last time out in Pittsburgh has some readers wondering if Justin Fields and the offense are hitting their stride. If Teven Jenkins returns to the active roster in the coming weeks, what will the offensive line look like? Does someone ...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
