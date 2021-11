The tenth ranked Villanova Wildcats shut out the Elon Phoenix 35-0 in one of their most dominating performances of the season. Graduate quarterback Daniel Smith took full control of the game from the very first offensive possession. He was 16 of 23 on passing attempts, throwing for 238 yards, and had five total touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came from the ground, one off of a play-option run in the red zone and the other on a QB sneak from the one yard line.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO