Napalm Death has released a series of music videos for tracks from their latest album, the most recent of which being one for “Contagion.” The video opens with typewriter text describing the trains that carry people into the US, people that want nothing more than safety and freedom. It continues by alternating between clips of crowd surfing at a concert and people riding on top of a train, the former more crowded but the latter more chaotic. The song and video alike, rapid and intense, highlight the lengths people are willing to go to to find security in another place.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO