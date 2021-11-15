Detroit Red Wings make roster move in advance of matchup vs. Blue Jackets

Last week I went to watch my New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers in a rather surprising and high scoring upset. Halfway across the country, The Detroit Red Wings pulled off another upset against another top three team in the league the Edmonton Oilers. Don’t look now but the long suffering Red Wings who have been downright unwatchable at times over the past few seasons are above .500 at 8-7-2. With a win versus a quality team like Edmonton, it might not just be an early season fluke.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO