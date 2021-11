(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO