The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are a seven-point favorite. Expect a playoff rematch from last season to be close. Perhaps it’s common in Western New York to have a soft spot for Frank Reich, but the Colts’ coach is one of the best in the business. He knows his team’s season is basically on the line the next two weeks against the Bills and Buccaneers. That means the Bills absolutely have to prepare for Indianapolis’ best shot. Jonathan Taylor is a scary proposition for a Buffalo run defense that’s not likely to have defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and previously struggled this year against the Titans’ Derrick Henry – the only running back in the NFL playing at or a higher level than Taylor before Henry's foot injury.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO