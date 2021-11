At this year’s Campus Sustainability Day event, the Facilities Management Grounds Department dropped off around seven large garbage bags to display outside of Cranberry’s. These garbage bags were full of just one week’s worth of litter collected around the Rider campus which was not placed in garbage cans or recycling bins. This was not our community’s trash; it was solely our litter. It was thrown on the ground, scattered throughout the parking lots, and tossed aside— left for others to handle.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO