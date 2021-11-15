ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Urban Farmers do Their Part to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By Chris Casquejo
Voice of America
 4 days ago

The US Environmental Protection Agency says the agricultural sector emits...

www.voanews.com

Related
goodmorningamerica.com

How experts say farmers can reduce greenhouse gases from agriculture

The key to helping curb greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture industry may be hidden just beneath the surface. While in the past century farming has transformed to be faster and on a larger scale, the newfound efficiency came at a cost to the environment. Farmers extracted more nutrients from the soil than what was being replaced, and the fertilizers used to aid crop growth are responsible for one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions from global agriculture industry, according to experts.
AGRICULTURE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland joins national climate challenge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

In an effort to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Maryland has joined the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge. The challenge commits the state to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in state government operations by at least 50 percent within ten years. Maryland is the first state to join the...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Camera

Boulder’s latest greenhouse gas inventory shows emissions are down

Boulder has reduced its emissions by 22% since 2018, a reduction at least partially driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city last week released its annual greenhouse gas emissions inventory, conducted by Lotus Engineering and Sustainability LLC. The report is meant to measure the effectiveness of the city’s efforts and its progress toward its climate goals.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Urban Farmers#Voa
Scientific American

International Treaty to Phase Out Potent Greenhouse Gas Goes to the Senate

The White House last night kicked off the process to formally approve an international treaty to phase down a powerful class of greenhouse gases known as hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs. The treaty, known as the Kigali Amendment, was submitted by the White House and received by the Senate at the close...
U.S. POLITICS
opb.org

Agriculture could help Oregon meet greenhouse gas reduction goals

About 20% of global emissions come from agriculture and land use. Yet agriculture can also be a vehicle for taking carbon out of the atmosphere. The Oregon Global Warming Commission has developed a proposal that calls for increasing carbon sequestration, some of which would come from agriculture. George Plaven, reporter for the Capitol Press, recently wrote about ways the state is hoping to use agriculture to help reach the state’s climate goals.
OREGON STATE
passengerterminaltoday.com

US commits aviation sector to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

') } // --> The FAA draws attention to SAFs for their potential to slash emissions by up to 100% on a lifecycle basis. As these fuels are produced from renewable and waste feedstocks, the organization noted their ability to provide the greatest impact in the effort to reduce aviation’s greenhouse gas emissions. SAFs can be used in today’s fleet of aircraft, without modification, and can be produced from a wide range of feedstocks, including wastes, residues, biomass, sugar, oils and gaseous sources of carbon. The announcement follows the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge, a government-wide initiative designed to catalyze the production of at least 3,000,000,000gal of SAFs per year by 2030.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Market Forces Cut Methane Emissions From Uinta Basin Oil and Gas Wells in Half – But That’s Not the Whole Story

Longest continuously-monitored methane emissions record shows how market forces and oilfield practices can impact greenhouse gas emissions. As important as emissions of the greenhouse gas methane are in the climate conversation, recently factoring prominently in the recent COP26 conference in Glasgow, researchers have painfully little long-term data on emissions from wells and other oil and gas infrastructure. That makes answering questions about the sources and magnitudes of emissions, as well as year-to-year trends across an entire production region, difficult.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

15 percent of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have occurred in the past decade

One of the central challenges of climate change is that it isn’t easily undone. Global warming isn’t like a fire in your fireplace, with heat that will dissipate when you stop feeding it. It is better compared to piling on more and winter coats and hats and blankets. The more you put on, the hotter you get and the hotter you stay.
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Tractor-Trailers Avoid EPA Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards

Trailers attached to 18-wheeler trucks don’t have to abide by the EPA’s standards aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday after accepting the industry’s argument that the federal government doesn’t have authority over them. Trailers don’t have a motor and therefore aren’t motor vehicles subject to...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

EPA to Strengthen U.S. Government’s Greenhouse Gas Tracker

The EPA will soon propose “updates and upgrades” to its greenhouse gas inventory, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator. Proposed changes could address concerns the database undercounts emissions of methane, carbon dioxide and other planet-warming gases, based on third-party data and surveillance operations. Goffman said the goal will be “even more precision...
ENVIRONMENT

