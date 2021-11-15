Urban Farmers do Their Part to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

') } // --> The FAA draws attention to SAFs for their potential to slash emissions by up to 100% on a lifecycle basis. As these fuels are produced from renewable and waste feedstocks, the organization noted their ability to provide the greatest impact in the effort to reduce aviation’s greenhouse gas emissions. SAFs can be used in today’s fleet of aircraft, without modification, and can be produced from a wide range of feedstocks, including wastes, residues, biomass, sugar, oils and gaseous sources of carbon. The announcement follows the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge, a government-wide initiative designed to catalyze the production of at least 3,000,000,000gal of SAFs per year by 2030.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO