Mattress Company Casper to Go Private

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Casper Sleep Inc. announced on Monday (Nov. 15) that it has agreed to be acquired by Durational Capital Management in a deal that will take the mattress company private. Durational Capital will pay $6.90 per share, a 94% premium over the closing price on Friday (Nov. 12), the last trading day...

pymnts

Macy’s CEO Still Undecided About Separating eCommerce Division

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette on Thursday (Nov. 18) told CNBC’s Jim Cramer during an interview on “Mad Money” that the company hasn’t decided whether it will break its eCommerce division into its own company, despite urging from Jana Partners to make the move. Earlier in the day, Macy’s announced it...
BUSINESS
CFO.com

CFO Appointed to FASB’s Private Company Council

The board of trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation (FAF) on Tuesday announced the reappointment of Marsha L. Hunt to the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) as well as naming the finance chief of a family-owned business to a three-year term on the Private Company Council. The CFO, Paul Hensley,...
BUSINESS
Axios

Casper to be sold in private equity deal

Casper is retreating from the public market, barely two years after its entrance. Catch up quick: Private equity firm Durational Capital Management is taking the mattress company private in a deal announced Monday. Why it matters: Companies face less scrutiny when they are private and can more easily pivot when...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Company#Mattress Company Casper#Casper Sleep Inc#Ecommerce
Fast Company

Casper is going private again, at a quarter of its original IPO price

Casper, the bed-in-a-box brand that at one point seemed to sponsor every true-crime podcast in America, said today that it’s being acquired by the private equity firm Durational and will exit the market worth roughly a quarter of what it debuted at during the peak of last year’s IPO. Casper...
CASPER, WY
Houston Chronicle

E-commerce mattress maker Casper sold for about $308 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The e-commerce mattress maker Casper is being acquired and taken private, less that a year after its public debut, for about $308 million. Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. spiked 88.5% to close Monday at $6.69. Durational Capital Management will pay $6.90 per share for Casper. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Forbes

How Will Casper Makes Its Bed Under Private Ownership?

Private companies going public and then returning to private status are not such a rare occurrence anymore. But Casper seems to be doing the 360-degree flip in record time. , which only went public in February of 2020, announced this morning that it had agreed to be acquired by New York investment Durational Capital Management in a deal expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022. That two-year spin in the public marketplace, while probably not a record, still is pretty fast and ends what has not been an especially pleasant ride for the company. After breaking through the $13 a share mark when it went public the stock has bounced around ever since and has traded under $5 since the summer. The buy-out is for $6.90 a share, a 94% premium over its Friday closing price.
RETAIL
CNN

Casper is being taken private again, just two years after its splashy IPO

New York (CNN Business) — Casper Sleep, the trendy mattress-in-a-box company, is being taken private barely two years after its splashy public debut. The company announced Monday that private equity firm Durational Capital Management is buying Casper at $6.90 per share — a 94% premium on Friday's closing price of $3.55 per share. The stock soared as much as 90% in early trading.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Verge

After all those podcast ads, Casper sells to a private equity firm

Casper Sleep is being acquired by private equity firm Durational Capital Management, which will take the boxed mattress company private, the companies announced Monday. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Founded in 2014, Casper was one of a handful of companies whose ads were...
CASPER, WY
morningbrew.com

Casper to go private after exhausting Q3 losses

Like most of us during this time of the year, Casper is going back to bed. The mattress startup is being taken private by private equity firm Durational Capital Management after an exhausting, almost-two-year stint on the NYSE. Why exhausting? Well, the company debuted on the public markets at $14.50/share...
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Mastercard Expects Thanksgiving Week Spending Surge; Private Equity Firrm Acquires Casper

In today’s top retail news, consumers are expected to spend heartily in the run-up to and days after Thanksgiving, while direct-to-consumer mattress company Casper Sleep is set to go private less than two years after its IPO. Also, Rue Gilt Groupe said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it sees plenty of opportunity for growth in the off-price category, and Cart.com is buying online sales company 180Commerce to increase its reach.
RETAIL
AlleyWatch

Novata Raises $21M for its ESG Platform for Private Companies

Investors are increasingly taking Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into their analysis when evaluating the merit of potential investments as well as for reporting purposes once an investment has been made. ESG factors can have a significant impact on risk as well as growth implications. There is a myriad of resources for understanding sustainability for public companies but private companies have been overlooked. Novata is a new technology solution focused on bringing transparency related to ESG for private companies. The platform provides private companies the ability to create a free ESG reporting framework, allowing them to showcase their efforts to key stakeholders. Investors are able to access a fee-based platform for comprehensive ESG data on private companies, providing analysis, reporting, and benchmark figures against both private and public companies.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

4 Tips For Selling Your Company To The Right Private Equity Firm

Greice Murphy, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Atlanta, founded Advanced Care Partners (ACP) in 2010 to raise the quality of home care nursing services for medically fragile children in the U.S. Southeast. Greice led ACP as its CEO from inception until June 2021. During her leadership, ACP grew at an annual rate of 40 to 50 percent, becoming one of the few U.S. companies to make the Inc. 5000 list six years in a row. In 2018, faced with the challenge of managing continued growth, Greice knew it was time to consider options to scale her business further. Below, she shares how she successfully sold majority ownership of her company to a private equity firm.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

McAfee could go private in $14bn deal

McAfee’s short spell on the public stock market seems to be ending, as the antivirus company could be going private once again. As reported by Reuters, global private equity firm Advent International, together with a handful of other parties, is negotiating a buyout of the company, reportedly worth more than $14 billion, including debt.
BUSINESS
CFO.com

Four Kinds of Documents Every Private Company Should Have

Maintaining a clean and tidy house is the foundation for successful home life. When everything is in order, things operate smoothly. A privately held business must also keep its “house” in order. But what does that mean?. Every company should have certain vital documents in place to steer it in...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

McAfee to go private as cybersecurity business swells

McAfee announced plans to go private in a $14 billion deal, noting subscriptions to its security software for consumers are posting double-digit growth rates. After selling its enterprise business to Symphony Technology Group earlier this year, McAfee has focused on mobile security apps and other consumer-facing solutions. On 8 November, the company stated its core direct-to-consumer business had 20.1 million subscribers at the end of Q3, an increase of 16 per cent from the year-ago quarter.
BUSINESS
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

