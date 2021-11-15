Mattress Company Casper to Go Private

Private companies going public and then returning to private status are not such a rare occurrence anymore. But Casper seems to be doing the 360-degree flip in record time. , which only went public in February of 2020, announced this morning that it had agreed to be acquired by New York investment Durational Capital Management in a deal expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022. That two-year spin in the public marketplace, while probably not a record, still is pretty fast and ends what has not been an especially pleasant ride for the company. After breaking through the $13 a share mark when it went public the stock has bounced around ever since and has traded under $5 since the summer. The buy-out is for $6.90 a share, a 94% premium over its Friday closing price.

