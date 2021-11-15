Mattress Company Casper to Go Private

Investors are increasingly taking Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into their analysis when evaluating the merit of potential investments as well as for reporting purposes once an investment has been made. ESG factors can have a significant impact on risk as well as growth implications. There is a myriad of resources for understanding sustainability for public companies but private companies have been overlooked. Novata is a new technology solution focused on bringing transparency related to ESG for private companies. The platform provides private companies the ability to create a free ESG reporting framework, allowing them to showcase their efforts to key stakeholders. Investors are able to access a fee-based platform for comprehensive ESG data on private companies, providing analysis, reporting, and benchmark figures against both private and public companies.
