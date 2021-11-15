Looking for a Playstation 2 console in working order. (Not the slim version, the original one.)

In what feels like forever, I remember the Fatal Frame series releasing on Playstation 2. They were so different from the usual horror games I was playing at that time and they still have that appeal. There aren’t many that revolve around Japanese lore, which is an abundant market. They gained a decent fanbase, but releases got spread and a bit weird. Fatal Frame: The Tormented was released in 2005, while the follow-up, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, was released in 2008. However it wasn’t released outside of Japan. Remakes of the other games came out but a new game didn’t release till 2014, which is Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. Seven years later, a remake of that release is here on better platforms. Though, does it really even make use of that extra power?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO