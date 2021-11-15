ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia’s addiction to coal

mining-technology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more and more countries, banks, and asset managers divest from coal, its eventual phase out seems to be on the horizon. However, a number of countries are stubbornly resisting efforts. Australia in particular is finding it hard to break its addiction. Coal remains a key player in its...

www.mining-technology.com

AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
Washington Post

It’s hailed as the clean energy of the future. But hydrogen produces ‘substantial’ emissions, study shows.

Hydrogen has been billed as the clean energy of the future by governments worldwide, including in the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan. But a new study published in the journal Applied Energy found making hydrogen from fossil fuels produces “substantial” greenhouse gas emissions that are the driver of global warming, even with carbon capture technology — which captures carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere and pumps it underground.
mining-technology.com

Anti-coal protesters shut down world’s largest coal port

On Wednesday, two anti-coal protesters from Blockade Australia shut down coal export operations at the Port of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. This is a continuation of a sustained protest movement against the port by the Blockade Australia group. Protests by the group have disrupted the port and surrounding rail infrastructure in the past two weeks, prompting police to establish a strike force to crack down on the high-profile stunts.
Sussan Ley
CleanTechnica

A Look At China’s Largest Coal Mine & China’s Coal Lie (VIDEO)

ADVChina, a YouTube channel that focuses on the adventure lifestyle and exploring China, recently shared an in-depth look at one of China’s largest open-pit coal mines. The hosts of the channel, Winston (SerpentZA) and C-Milk, held a discussion about China’s obsession with coal. The video is very informative and I’m going to share a few interesting points from it.
mining-technology.com

An industry-led revolution? Inside the Minerals Council’s net-zero pledge

In 2020, the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) unveiled its Climate Action Plan, making clear its ambition to decarbonise mining operations in the country. One year on, and a month before the world gathers in Glasgow, Scotland, for the UN climate conference COP26, it has increased its commitment by announcing plans to reach net-zero by 2050.
The Independent

Hop26: Australian brewers fight climate change by feeding carbon to algae

Australian beer makers have brewed up a novel way to fight climate change by capturing the carbon dioxide produced by fermenting hops and feeding it to micro-algae.The carbon emitted by fermenting hops to make a six-pack of beer can take a tree two days to absorb, experts say.To tackle that problem, the founders of Young Henrys Brewery in Sydney teamed up with scientists from the city’s University of Technology to set up two "bioreactors" filled with trillions of the tiny organisms.Inside the two 400-litre (105.6-gallon) bioreactors at the company’s brewery in Sydney, the algae absorb the carbon, then reproduce...
TheConversationAU

We've smelted a billion tonnes of recyclable aluminium. Do we need to make more?

Aluminium is light and versatile, but massively energy-intensive to produce, requiring 10% of Australia’s entire electricity output . Recycling it uses just a fraction of the energy. Why aren’t we closing the loop? This metal – the most abundant in the Earth’s crust – is used in everything from kitchen utensils to soft drink cans, buildings and plane parts. Since we discovered how to extract it in the 19th century, around one billion tonnes of aluminium has been smelted. Of that, three quarters is accessible for recycling. Unfortunately, aluminium’s energy-intensive production has major consequences for climate change. We must power...
TheConversationAU

We must rapidly decarbonise road transport – but hydrogen's not the answer

Hydrogen has been touted as the fuel of the future, and the technology features prominently in the Morrison government’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Earlier this month the government unveiled its “future fuels” strategy to reduce emissions in the transport sector, committing A$250 million for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen infrastructure. And in September, it pledged almost A$500 million towards the Clean Hydrogen Industrial Hubs Program. Decarbonising transport is crucial in the fight to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. We estimate the sector contributes about 20% of global emissions – like burning two Olympic-size swimming...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover Unknown Plant Species Growing on Australia's Sacred Uluru

Scientists have made what is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime discovery, finding a new plant species on the giant rock of Uluru in Australia. What's more, the fig has been hiding in plain sight for years. Ficus desertorum, or the desert fig, is the name that's been given to the new plant. Before now, it was believed to belong in a sub-category of Ficus brachypoda, a species of fig tree found extensively in the northern and central parts of Australia. A closer look has revealed that this is in fact its own distinct species, with its own distinct regional habitat. The leaves are the...
AFP

Australia looks to wall off sensitive tech from China

Australia on Wednesday announced measures to ring-fence dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against "national security risks" from China and others. Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a list of 63 "critical technologies" to be promoted and protected at an online forum in Sydney -- a step toward limiting what government, industry and universities can and cannot share with foreign counterparts. The list includes 5G communications, quantum technologies -- which are based on the physics of sub-atomic particles -- artificial intelligence, advanced magnets, 3D printing, drones and vaccines. The measures aim to "balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks", Morrison told a forum hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
mining-technology.com

A perilous precedent: new issue of MINE Australia is out now

On paper, environmental offset schemes are a creative solution to mitigating the damage caused by mining operations, that don’t impede on the ability of miners to expand their operations. Yet reports from New South Wales that miners have ignored their offsetting obligations has cast doubt over the effectiveness of the system, and could set a dangerous precedent for new mining operations.
The Independent

Cashing in on coal: Australia shows little sign on shutting down its mines

Long before daylight spills over the mountains and slag heaps surrounding this coal-mining town, burly men in black-stained uniforms begin to fill its coffee shops and gas stations, stocking up on caffeine ahead of 12-hour shifts. As trucks clog the still-dark streets, trains laden with coal rumble past packed motels,...
The Guardian

Australia’s problem with mobile phones

When farmer Will Picker broke his back on his NSW farm there was no mobile phone reception – forcing him to crawl for 1km to get help. It’s these sorts of stories that are putting pressure on federal MPs to sign on to a private member’s bill, intended to force Australia’s telcos to improve patchy mobile coverage and shoddy customer service.
atlantanews.net

Chinese Demand for Coal Surges, But Australia Remains Frozen Out

SYDNEY - China's output of coal increased to its highest level since at least March 2015 after authorities gave permission for mine expansions to boost supply and ease record prices. Chinese coal imports from Russia surged in September, but one of its traditional suppliers - Australia - remains frozen out of the lucrative trade because of diplomatic tensions.
Phys.org

'Down' but not 'out': Growth needs fuel India's coal addiction

Even as its capital was blanketed by toxic smog, India led the charge to weaken anti-coal pledges at the COP26 summit, with experts saying it is prioritising its economic growth over the planet's future. The world's third-largest emitter teamed up with China to water down language on fossil fuels at...
Washington Examiner

Decoding China's "phase down" coal demand

As the COP26 summit concludes, China has put domestic stability before its international reputation. The climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, ended on Saturday, with China and India demanding a watered-down declaration on coal. While the vast majority of delegations supported a call to "phase out" the use of coal in power generation, China and India demanded that the language be changed to "phase down." This shift reflects the continuing dependence of both nations on coal. As China and India are the respective largest and third-largest carbon emitters globally, their action may have significant consequences.
