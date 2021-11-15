ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indie Semiconductor Stock Shows Market Leadership With 92 RS Rating

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, GLENN LARKIN
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie Semiconductor Cl A (INDI) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 92 Monday. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily tracks...

Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Mixed On Global Covid Worries; Vaccine Maker Breaks Out Past Buy Point

The stock market was mixed Friday morning, with the Nasdaq composite higher — but pretty much all other key indexes lower — as Covid-related worries washed over global markets. The Nasdaq climbed 0.5% thanks to strength in Amazon.com (AMNZ), Meta Platforms (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), as well as the broader tech...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Cup-With-Handle Base Harbors Many Winners Before Big Price Runs

When it comes to trading growth stocks, there is no pattern more reliable than the cup with handle base. Defined by IBD founder William O'Neil in his book "How to Make Money in Stocks," the pattern gets its name because it looks like the outline of cup and its handle when traced over a stock chart: A run-up to a new high, a pullback, a climb back and a final, shorter pullback before it launches. If the timing is right, the stock will be making new highs.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops 200 Points As Nasdaq Hits New High; Lucid, Rivian Stocks Rev Up

Stocks were mixed midday Friday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points but the Nasdaq extended its gains. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slipped 0.6%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE and lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
#Semiconductor Industry#Indi#United Microelectronics#Umc
Investor's Business Daily

Monday.com Stock Gains From Better Branding, Software Development

Rebranding itself to Monday.com (MNDY) from its former name, Dapulse, in 2017 proved a savvy move for the software maker. It set up Monday.com stock as the company expanded into social media marketing and online video advertising, saw strong customer growth and earned a well-received initial public offering. And MNDY stock has popped more…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

This Top Chip Stock Continues To Perform, Now Offers New Buy Area In Its Chart

Though the semiconductor sector has been performing well as a whole, Diodes (DIOD) is one chip stock that truly stands out, ranking first in the industry with a highest-possible IBD Composite Rating of 99, making it a top chip stock. Diodes supplies and manufactures discrete, logic and analog semiconductor devices. Specifically, the company's products…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Inside IBD 50: After A Week Of Rising Growth Stocks, 20% Of Leaders In Buy Ranges, Bases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for a second straight weekly loss while the Nasdaq pushed to new highs on Friday. Growth stocks posted an uneven week, with the Innovator IBD 50 Fund (FFTY) managing a lukewarm rebound. Meanwhile, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) punched to a new high, easily outpacing the Nasdaq and the IBD 50-focused exchange…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slips, But Surging Tech Stocks Boost Nasdaq To A New High

A tech stock resurgence boosted the Nasdaq to a new high Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out the week with a loss. Covid-related worries are resurfacing again, hitting some sectors. On Friday, the Nasdaq rose 0.4% to deliver its first close above the 16,000 level. The S&P 500 edged 0.1% lower,…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Roblox Stock Continues Meteoric Rise On Metaverse Story

Roblox (RBLX) is trading in record high territory amid investor enthusiasm for its position as a leader in the emerging metaverse. Roblox stock rose for the seventh straight day on Friday. The San Mateo, Calif.-based company held a well-received analyst day event on Tuesday. And last week, Roblox reported better-than-expected...
SAN MATEO, CA
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

JD Stock Climbs As Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Top Expectations

China-based JD.com (JD) reported better-than-expected third quarter results Thursday, crediting a "growing consumer mindshare" due to an expansion into supermarkets and other retail categories. JD stock climbed. The company reported adjusted earnings of 49 cents a share on revenue of $33.9 billion. Analysts expected JD to report earnings of 31...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Rambus Stock Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Rambus (RMBS), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 86 Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch,...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips As Cisco Dives, Apple In Buy Zone; Rivian, Lucid Motors Hit The Brakes

Stocks were mixed midday Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average still underwater as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 turned positive. The Nasdaq rose nearly 0.5%, the S&P 500 added 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.3% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 pared losses to 0.3%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Equity Residential Stock Is Movin' On Up With 81 RS Rating

When considering what names to put on your watchlist, focus on stocks with an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. Equity Residential (EQR) just met that criteria with a new score of 81. Is Equity Residential stock on your radar?. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch,...
STOCKS

