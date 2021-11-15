ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You May Be Surprised To Learn That South Dakota Is Home To The Highest Point In The Country East Of The Rockies

Anyone who has ever taken a geography class knows that the west is home to the highest points in the lower 48 (with the highest being California’s Mount Whitney), but did you know that South Dakota boasts the highest point east of the Rockies? We were surprised by this fact, too, and are excited to share with you the record breaker that is Black Elk Peak:

Tucked away in the Black Elk Wilderness area just southwest of Mount Rushmore, Black Elk Peak stands at an impressive 7,242 feet and is said to have the highest elevation between the Rocky Mountains and the Pyrenees Mountains in France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCThb_0cxDRT1p00
Skye Marthaler/Wikimedia Commons

Formerly known as Harney's Peak, Black Elk Peak served as the location where 9-year-old Black Elk (of the Lakota Sioux) received a great vision that would later make him a wise medicine man and a great leader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WLzz_0cxDRT1p00
Black Hills National Forest/Wikimedia Commons

As it is the highest point in the region, visitors can see not only most of South Dakota but also Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlNcX_0cxDRT1p00
Vocaro/Wikimedia Commons

In addition to being historically and geographically significant, Black Elk Peak is also known for being one of the best hikes in the Mount Rushmore State, thanks to its various trails and area surprises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoAIw_0cxDRT1p00
TripAdvisor/Denise R

What kind of surprises will you find on your trek? You will discover ample wildlife sightings, dramatic cliffs and canyons, and even a 1911 Fire Lookout Tower!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvR89_0cxDRT1p00
Black Hills National Forest/Wikimedia Commons

Are you looking for the best view in the entire Midwest? Look no further than Black Elk Peak!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePVz4_0cxDRT1p00
TripAdvisor/Management

To learn more about the highest point east of the Rockies, including its many different trails, check out Travel South Dakota's website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TKpd_0cxDRT1p00
Black Hills National Forest/Wikimedia Commons

For even more of the best hikes and peaks around the Mount Rushmore State, click on Hike The Notch Trail Stairway To Nowhere In South Dakota For A Magical Woodland Adventure .

