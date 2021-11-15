You May Be Surprised To Learn That South Dakota Is Home To The Highest Point In The Country East Of The Rockies

Anyone who has ever taken a geography class knows that the west is home to the highest points in the lower 48 (with the highest being California’s Mount Whitney), but did you know that South Dakota boasts the highest point east of the Rockies? We were surprised by this fact, too, and are excited to share with you the record breaker that is Black Elk Peak:

Tucked away in the Black Elk Wilderness area just southwest of Mount Rushmore, Black Elk Peak stands at an impressive 7,242 feet and is said to have the highest elevation between the Rocky Mountains and the Pyrenees Mountains in France.

Formerly known as Harney's Peak, Black Elk Peak served as the location where 9-year-old Black Elk (of the Lakota Sioux) received a great vision that would later make him a wise medicine man and a great leader.

As it is the highest point in the region, visitors can see not only most of South Dakota but also Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana.

In addition to being historically and geographically significant, Black Elk Peak is also known for being one of the best hikes in the Mount Rushmore State, thanks to its various trails and area surprises.

What kind of surprises will you find on your trek? You will discover ample wildlife sightings, dramatic cliffs and canyons, and even a 1911 Fire Lookout Tower!

Are you looking for the best view in the entire Midwest? Look no further than Black Elk Peak!

To learn more about the highest point east of the Rockies, including its many different trails, check out Travel South Dakota's website .

