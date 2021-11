KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica’s Reggae Boy caused the Mighty USA to sweat last night as they fought down to the wire to win their match-up on home turf. Instead, the Jamaicans had to settle for a draw as a Jamaican goal six minutes from time was disallowed. The referee ruled that Jamaica’s Damion Lowe held down U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman when he went up for his header on a corner kick.

