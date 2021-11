While the series may not have gone its way, the determination and tenacity on the Texas A&M volleyball team is undeniable. The Aggies snapped a four-game losing streak when they took down the Auburn Tigers 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 4. Coming off a bye week, A&M had not played since Oct. 24. Unfortunately for the maroon and white, it couldn’t follow up with another victory, as its comeback attempt came up just short as the team fell 3-2 in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Tigers.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO