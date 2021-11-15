ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater explains decision to not tackle Darius Slay

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Trailing by seven points late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos faced a 4th-and-1. Denver opted to go for it, handing the ball off to veteran running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon ran into a pile and then fumbled the ball. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay recovered the fumble and then returned it 82 yards for a touchdown to give Philly a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had an opportunity to at least slow Slay down, but he pulled back, a choice that fans and pundits deemed a “business decision” on social media.

Following a 30-13 loss, Bridgewater was asked about the play.

“As I see it, I see a guy trying to block, and I’m just thinking, hey, man, maybe I can force the ball back inside and one of our guys can make the tackle.”

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in his post-game press conference that he did not have a clear view of the return. After watching the film, Fangio will likely be asked about Bridgewater’s effort again on Monday.

As the team enters its bye, that play — and Bridgewater’s decision — will be the hot topic in Denver this week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

