Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater explains decision to not tackle Darius Slay
Trailing by seven points late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos faced a 4th-and-1. Denver opted to go for it, handing the ball off to veteran running back Melvin Gordon.
Gordon ran into a pile and then fumbled the ball. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay recovered the fumble and then returned it 82 yards for a touchdown to give Philly a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had an opportunity to at least slow Slay down, but he pulled back, a choice that fans and pundits deemed a “business decision” on social media.
Following a 30-13 loss, Bridgewater was asked about the play.
“As I see it, I see a guy trying to block, and I’m just thinking, hey, man, maybe I can force the ball back inside and one of our guys can make the tackle.”
Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in his post-game press conference that he did not have a clear view of the return. After watching the film, Fangio will likely be asked about Bridgewater’s effort again on Monday.
As the team enters its bye, that play — and Bridgewater’s decision — will be the hot topic in Denver this week.
