Freshman Republican Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina has announced legislation to federally decriminalise cannabis as more voters support legalising marijuana.Ms Mace’s bill would decriminalise cannabis on the federal level, which she said would allow for states to have the power to regulate and prohibit the drug. This would be done by taking it off the Schedule I list under the Controlled Substances Act. Similarly, it would require that the US Department of Agriculture regulate cannabis like a crop, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to regulate it...

