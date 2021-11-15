ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Daredevil Talent Grid Confirms Disney+ Reboot Is in the Works?

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Marvel planning to reboot Daredevil or not? The question has plagued fans ever since the disappointing cancellation of Netflix's adaptation, and now, a new rumor claims to finally provide confirmation that yes, Daredevil will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. The latest scoop comes courtesy of Twitter user @RPK_News1,...

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Replaced as Lead of 'National Treasure' Franchise

Instead of giving fans the long-awaited third National Treasure movie, Disney is developing a National Treasure television series for Disney+. The project will star Lisette Alexis, who starred in the Brat on YouTube series Total Eclipse, in the leading role. While many members of the National Treasure team are working on the show behind-the-scenes, Nicholas Cage is not involved.
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jon Favreau
Inside the Magic

SHOCKING Hero Could Replace Black Panther in the MCU

The sequel to Black Panther (2018) will hit theaters on November 11, 2022 — and was forced to move on without the glue that held the franchise together, the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. When Marvel Studios announced that they would not be recasting Boseman, Marvel fans began to speculate on who could replace the first African American hero in the MCU as the new Black Panther. And, a new rumor suggests that it might not be who almost every Marvel fan was expecting.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.“We broke so many takes,”...
MOVIES
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpk News1#Mcu#Disney Series Echo
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Shares Shock at Discovering He Was “No Longer In the MCU”

Tom Holland, who has become a household name among Marvel fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been through the wringer from a licensing standpoint during his super hero tenure. In the summer of 2019, for example, Sony and Marvel — who share distribution and production rights...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Creed’ and His MCU Future as Kang the Conqueror

Over the next two years, Jonathan Majors will play a cowboy, a flyboy, a boxer and Marvel’s newest supervillain. With a resume that includes working with Spike Lee and earning a lead actor Emmy nod for “Lovecraft Country,” it’s hard to imagine Majors’ career getting any bigger. But this quartet of roles — portraying the real-life outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s all-star western “The Harder They Fall,” history-making naval pilot Jesse Brown in “Devotion,” Adonis Creed’s opponent in “Creed 3” and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — just might mark the biggest break in the 32-year-old...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy