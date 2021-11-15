ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Hit them in the mouth:' Cowboys' fast start leads to all smiles (and a face bruise for Dak Prescott)

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ilosq_0cxDJfNz00

In Week 9’s debacle against Denver, it took the Cowboys nearly 56 minutes of game play to put their first points on the board. Seven days later versus Atlanta, it took just barely three.

Dallas came in eager to prove last week’s blowout loss was an anomaly. They did that- and then some- in delivering a 43-3 beatdown of their own over the visiting Falcons. Demons were exorcised, monkeys were shaken off of backs, bad tastes were washed out of mouths, and by the time the final whistle blew, the Cowboys had re-established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.

Following last week’s game in which nearly everything went wrong, head coach Mike McCarthy’s squad was desperate to string together some early success in Week 10. In trying to help the team get back to themselves, McCarthy actually began the afternoon going against his own instinct.

After winning the opening coin toss, the Cowboys elected to start on offense for the first time this season.

“Prefer to defer would be my tendency, but this was purely a focus,” McCarthy told reporters in his postgame press conference. “We wanted to get out there, jump out front, and get the lead. Let our defense play with the lead was the intent.”

Mission accomplished. Quarterback Dak Prescott led the offense 73 yards in eight plays, ending the drive with a 13-yard pass to wideout CeeDee Lamb.

The score was just 7-0, but a message had already been sent. The ‘Boys were back.

“I feel like the tone was already set from the moment we walked in the building,” Lamb said after the win. “I feel like, together, we came in with the right mindset and right game plan and just came in and attacked the day.”

Ezekiel Elliott, as usual, expressed things slightly more colorfully.

“We want the ball; we want to hit them in the mouth first,” the running back explained. “We wanted to go score first and that’s what we did.”

Wide receiver Michael Gallup, returning from an seven-game absence, agreed that a quick opening touchdown was crucial in helping Dallas turn the page from last week.

“That’s a big boost, especially when you get the ball first like that,” remarked Gallup, who wasted no time logging his first catch since Week 1 on that opening possession. “For the defense, just to see it, they come out fired up. We’re fired up, ready to get the ball back again. We definitely need it. We need to come out here and play fast from the start.”

The Cowboys did indeed, racking up 29 points in the second quarter alone, the highest single-quarter point total in franchise history.

Prescott connected with 10 different Cowboys receivers along the way, finishing 24-of-31 for 296 yards and a pair of touchdown throws. And that was in just three quarters; the Cowboys had a 40-point lead going in to the final frame, and No. 4 was a spectator from that point on.

But the sideline view allowed him to more fully put last week’s embarrassment in perspective.

“Last week just wasn’t us, and everybody in that locker room knows that,” Prescott told the media Sunday. “It left a bad taste in our mouth. I think it was a taste that we needed, as I said, to understand how tough this game is. But tonight just showed that when we focus in, we take it one play at a time, when our heart and minds are where our feet are, we’re capable of doing some great things.”

The offense did plenty of great things, allowing zero sacks, dominating time of possession, going 5-of-5 in the red zone, topping 40% in third-down efficiency, and converting all three fourth-down tries on the day.

“It felt like us. We got back to the basics, and that’s the kind of offense we are,” said offensive lineman Terence Steele, making his second straight start at left tackle in place of Tyron Smith. “This is how we play, and this is what we should put on film [from] here on forth.”

If it seemed as though the Cowboys played most of this Sunday with a Bronco-sized chip on their shoulder, McCarthy didn’t dispute it after taking out a week’s worth of frustrations on Atlanta.

“Well, it’s part of it,” the coach admitted. “I think the most important thing is you are able to learn from all of your experiences, and you have the opportunity to pay it forward, and I think as a football team, we did. Seven days ago we didn’t like where we were when I was standing up here. That was the response that we needed, and our guys did a hell of a job.”

The Denver loss wasn’t just about a lack of points or poor stats. The Cowboys- most troubling of all- lacked physicality for most of the Week 9 nightmare, and that was something the offense sorely needed to recapture.

So perhaps it shouldn’t have been a shocker when the Cowboys, already nursing a 36-3 lead in the closing seconds of the third quarter, kept the offense on the field on a 4th-down play at the doorstep of the Falcons’ end zone rather than let new kicker Lirim Hajrullahu attempt his first field goal.

Prescott ended up scrambling. And despite having gained enough yardage for a fresh set of downs, the quarterback threw himself into an Atlanta defender at the goal line. Add a late push from Steele, and the Cowboys leader drove the final nail in the Falcons’ coffin with six hard-earned points.

“I had to re-establish some toughness,” Prescott said later as he talked through his thought process during the improvised run. “At that point, I was actually getting ready to dive and just didn’t want the ball to go off a guy’s leg or something like that and realized I had the defender squared up. And at that point, yeah, it’s goal-line. I told you guys earlier in the year: certain plays, certain positions on the field, I’m going to go back to my instincts and [I’m] going to get the touchdown or the first down. But being smart about it.”

Elliott, who had two rushing scores in a 14-carry outing, was watching from the backfield as his quarterback put himself in harm’s way for the team’s last touchdown.

“I saw. I mean, Dak’s a big dude; those DBs are a little smaller. Maybe don’t want him doing that when we’re up 40,” Elliott laughed in his postgame reamrks. “I said something, joking, to him, after that drive. What do you expect him to do, one-on-one on the goal line? You’ve got to go get the touchdown. That just shows the type of quarterback that we have, it shows the type of the leader he is. He’s going to leave it all out there.”

Turns out, though, the goal-line hit wasn’t even the hardest shot Prescott took on the afternoon. Cowboys players were so amped up about reasserting themselves that the quarterback was left with a bloodied face after an earlier sideline encounter with one of his own receivers.

“After the second touchdown to CeeDee,” Prescott shared, “I come off the field, put my helmet down, then I see CeeDee coming past me, so I give him a holler, tell him ‘good job,’ and I guess he thinks I have my helmet on, so he leans in to do the the helmet tap. Face mask to cheek. I’m all right. I’m tough.”

That he is. And so is the entire Dallas roster, as they reminded the league on Sunday. But Prescott swears that following up a humiliating loss with the club’s largest margin of victory in over two decades wasn’t about making a statement to anybody but the men inside their own locker room.

“I don’t know if I’m necessarily into the whole ‘trying to make statements.’ We’re just trying to continue to get better and take it game by game, and when you’re in the game, play by play. I think when we do that, we’re capable of accomplishing whatever we want. We’re not going to get overconfident again.”

List

List

Gallery

80+ of the best pics from Cowboys' Week 10 win over Falcons

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to possibility of new Cowboys quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have not officially counted starting quarterback Dak Prescott out of this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, they’re making sure to keep their options open as well. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy started his press conference on Wednesday by saying that Prescott’s right calf “has improved...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021

Troy Aikman is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years. He is a three-time Super Bowl and is considered a Dallas Cowboy legend. For this article, we will take a look at Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021. Troy Aikman’s Net Worth...
WEST COVINA, CA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Nfc#Ceedeethree#Dallascowboys#Fox
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake extending quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons front office has made their share of head-scratching moves over the last half-decade. Perhaps none more confusing than signing Matt Ryan to an extension that makes it impossible to part ways with the quarterback before the end of next season. While Atlanta could opt to go the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Blame Cowboys Loss to Broncos on QB Dak Prescott Injury?

ARLINGTON - Dak Prescott on Sunday did not demonstrate his usual mastery on the field. He saved his mastery for the post-game press conference. “My calf had nothing to do with'' the Cowboys’ stunning 30-16 loss to the visiting Denver Broncos. (See "Red, White and Blew It.'') "I just missed some throws, and we weren’t our normal selves in the passing game when we needed to be. We didn’t execute.”
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys overconfident, questions Dak Prescott being in game late

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t directly call out coach Mike McCarthy for Sunday’s 30-16 debacle against the Denver Broncos. But he did say have some choice words on his radio show on 105.3 the Fan to described the Cowboys performance that don’t reflect well on McCarthy or his team’s preparation.
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys vice president provides update on Dak Prescott’s calf injury

After missing last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Dak Prescott is expected to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. A calf injury has limited the Cowboy quarterback over the past three weeks. Dallas’ Executive Vice President Stephen Jones confirmed on Friday that Prescott was going to play....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy