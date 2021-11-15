Class 3A bi-district: Troup batters Brahmas 52-34, Pierce scores 6 TDs

Kevin Pierce, seen during a game earlier this season, scored five rushing touchdowns to help guide Troup to a 52-34 victory over Omaha-Paul Pewitt on Friday in a Class 3A, Division II, Region II, bi-district game. Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

LONGVIEW — An all-around solid effort resulted in the Troup Tigers thumping Omaha-Paul Pewitt, 52-34, in a Class 3A, Division II, Region II, bi-district fray that was played a Spring Hill High School in Longview on Friday evening.

Troup (8-3) advances to play Waskom (10-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pine Tree's Pirate Stadium. Waskom clobbered Corrigan-Camden, 62-7, in its bi-district game.

Kevin Pierce ran for five offensive touchdowns — he also scored one while playing on the defensive side — to lead a Tiger offense that racked up 485 total yards. Pierce had 25 carries for 205 yards.

Tiger quarterback Grayson Hearon had one of his best nights of the season by completing 11-of-16 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Bracey Cover was on the receiving end of Hearon's scoring strike and was the leading Troup pass catcher (3-143).

Logan Womack had five grabs for 57 yards.

The Tiger defense was led by Charles Boyd and Jovany Zavala, who each accounted for 16 tackles.

Kaden Mahoney and JB Lydia added 14 tackles apiece. Lydia also had two quarterback sacks.

The Troup defenders as a unit limited the Brahmas to 3.35 yards per carry — Pewitt came into the game averaging 6.1 yards per scamper.