PHOTOS: New 50th Anniversary Luxe Logo Starbucks Tumbler Available at Magic Kingdom

It’s the holidays in Disney World which means that there are a ton of new holiday eats and drinks to try!. Whether you’re visiting the theme parks, the hotels, or even Disney Springs, you’re sure to find something new for the season. We’ve already brought you a look at some of the treats like the Peppermint Bark Nachos from Marketplace Snacks and now we’re taking a tour around Magic Kingdom to see all there is to eat!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO