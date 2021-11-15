PHOTOS: New 50th Anniversary Luxe Logo Starbucks Tumbler Available at Magic Kingdom

Hunter is teaming with Disney to bring Mickey Mouse front and center in its newest outdoor collection.
The Hunter x Disney Mickey Mouse collection reimagines the brands’ best-selling rain boot styles, bags and accessories available for women, men and kids featuring Mickey Mouse illustrations and a new take on Hunter’s red box logo.
Styles from Hunter such as the Original Tall, Short and Chelsea boots feature a Mickey Mouse 3D stamp. The Play boot for both men and women features an all-over print inspired by Hunter’s celebrated red box logo. For kids, boots are available in colorways including pink shiver, borealis blue...
