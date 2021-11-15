ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tencent Rallies On ByteDance Content Sharing News, Tiger Global Opines On China

By Brendan Ahern
Forbes
 4 days ago

Asia was mostly higher as South Korea had a solid day while Mainland China was off a touch before tonight’s Biden-Xi virtual summit. The Mainland opened higher but bounced around the room following the 10 am economic data release and real estate news. Shanghai eased -0.16%, Shenzhen fell -0.19%,...

bloomberglaw.com

Goldman, Morgan Stanley Allegedly Sold Tencent Shares Unlawfully

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley were hit with a proposed class action in federal court in New York Thursday by a shareholder of a Chinese music platform who says the banking giants used insider information to dump shares of the company in March. Kai Chen alleges Goldman Sachs...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

L’Oréal Says Sorry After Top Chinese Influencers Suspend Ties Over Double 11 Pricing

(Yicai Global) Nov. 18 -- L'Oréal apologized for complex promotion rules during the Double 11 shopping festival earlier this month after China’s two star live-stream salespeople suspended ties with the French cosmetics giant. “We are deeply sorry for the trouble caused by the complicated sales promotion mechanism for the Double...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Alibaba-led consortium poised for $8 billion deal for China chip giant Tsinghua: report

A consortium led by multinational tech giant Alibaba Group Holding could be set to take over debt-ridden Chinese chipmaker, Tsinghua Unigroup, in a deal worth over 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion), Bloomberg New reported Wednesday, citing sources. Alibaba's bid was seen as leading due to its weight in the tech space and financial position, and as it already has a cloud and chip business. Shares of Unisplendour , a unit of Tsinghua, climbed 5% in Shenzhen on Wednesday. None of the parties involved would offer comment to Bloomberg. The transaction is expected to be completed by December.
BUSINESS
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Douyin-Tencent Talks May Promote Copyrighted Content Sharing

(Yicai Global) Nov. 15 -- Chinese internet behemoth Tencent Holdings and Douyin, the Chinese version of the TikTok app, recently held talks that could resolve the issue of copyrighted content sharing. Shenzhen-based Tencent expressed the hope to allow third-party content creators to share some short videos of its copyrighted films...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NPR

'The China Shock' and the downsides of globalization

Almost a decade ago, three economists began a research project to see what happened to American communities after China cannonballed into the global marketplace at the turn of the millennium. Although opening trade with China resulted in cheaper goods for American consumers and helped lift millions of Chinese people out of poverty, the researchers found that it also killed over a million American manufacturing jobs and wreaked havoc on communities across America's heartland. It came to be known as "the China Shock."
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Tencent is affected by China’s Gaming Crackdown, witness slow profit growth

Tencent Chinese gaming and social media giant has posted its quarterly profit growth. This is the company’s slowest quarterly profit growth in two years. China's largest company was hit by the new rules by the Chinese regulators, regarding the amount of time minors spend on gaming. Highlights. • Tencent experiences...
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

Tencent is starting to feel the pain of China's 'new normal'

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Tencent's growth has slowed significantly as a widening regulatory crackdown in China weighs on its business, particularly its once-booming gaming division. In its first earnings report since China imposed new restrictions on how long minors can play online video games, the company posted a big...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Tencent: China Would Welcome Metaverse, With Caveats

One of China’s biggest companies says it expects the government to allow the metaverse to operate in the country, assuming the companies behind it follow the rules. According to Reuters, Tencent Holdings, the social media giant that is China’s largest company by market value, discussed the metaverse in an earnings call Wednesday, saying it has potential for gaming business opportunities.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Tencent shares its metaverse vision for the first time

At this stage, Tencent’s approach seems more measured than Facebook’s $10 billion investment into its metaverse division. But any early hint from the Chinese social media and gaming giant will provide enough fodder for investor speculation. During its earnings call on Wednesday, Tencent’s CEO Pony Ma unveiled the firm’s musings...
TECHNOLOGY
International Business Times

Tencent Earnings Creep Up 3% After China Tech Crackdown

Revenues of Chinese gaming and communications giant Tencent rose three percent in the last three months, according to results published Wednesday, as Beijing cracks down on tech giants and the country's mammoth gaming industry. China's heavy-handed regulation of the tech and video gaming sectors in recent months has hit industry...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

China's regulatory crackdown pushes Tencent to slowest revenue growth since 2004

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings (HK: 0700 ) posted its slowest revenue growth since it went public in 2004 on Wednesday, hurt by a regulatory crackdown, and said the outlook for the advertising sector would remain weak into next year. China's largest company by market...
ECONOMY

