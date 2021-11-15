ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Tribal People React To Heavy Metal For The First Time

By Greg Kennelty
 4 days ago

Trybals is a YouTube channel dedicated to showing people in the Sindh province of...

Watch SLIPKNOT Perform New Single 'The Chapeltown Rag' Live For First Time

SLIPKNOT performed its new single, "The Chapeltown Rag", live for the first time ever Friday night (November 5) at Knotfest Los Angeles. The event was livestreamed as it happened, giving fans access to both the studio version and SLIPKNOT's live performance of "The Chapeltown Rag" within only hours of its premiere.
Toontrack Releases Heavy Metal EBX for EZbass

Today, Toontrack released the Heavy Metal EBX, the seventh title in the company’s quickly growing family of EBX expansions for EZbass. It also marks the second release in Toontrack’s ongoing Metal Month campaign, which now is at its eleventh consecutive year. Find everything related to Metal Month here:​. https://www.toontrack.com/metal-month/. About...
MENTOR Brings The Heavy Metal With New Album Wolves, Wraiths And Witches

Mentor is here to provide all the riffs you need with their new record Wolves, Wraiths And Witches. The record is out November 17 and you can check it out in full below for all your heavy metal needs. "It doesn't matter who you are, what are your accomplishments, beliefs...
#Pakistan#Heavy Metal#Moscow
MAN THE MUTE Drops Atmospheric New Single "The Shift"

Man The Mute, the project headed up by Cesar Soto, is now streaming its atmospheric single "The Shift" alongside a music video directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle of Filth, 3Teeth, DevilDriver) of Industrialism Films and filmed at Mount Wilson Observatory in Pasadena, CA. The video also serves as an introduction to Soto's new E1 Signature Schecter (which looks awesome).
View the horrifyingly heavy new trailer for DEATH TO METAL!

Time to turn the gore knob up to 11. Tim Connery’s rockin’ new horror DEATH TO MEAL is coming for Christmas. After a freak accident, a disturbed priest is transformed into a mutated killing machine on a mission to wipe out the godless fans of heavy metal music. Dan Flannery,...
NME

Watch Genesis perform ‘Misunderstanding’ for the first time in 37 years

Genesis performed ‘Misunderstanding’ for the first time in 37 years earlier this week – you can check out the footage below. Phil Collins and co. dusted off the 1980 single – which appears on the group’s 10th studio album, ‘Duke’ – during a concert at Chicago’s United Center on Monday (November 15). It was the first show on the ‘Last Domino?’ tour’s US leg.
Metallica
TWELVE FOOT NINJA's Stevic MacKay Calls For Government Intervention For Music Royalty Distribution

Twelve Foot Ninja guitarist Stevic MacKay has just published a really interesting, incredibly informative video on why he feels government intervention is needed in the distribution of music royalties. MacKay dives into the growing disparity between bigger artists on Spotify, how most artists can't make even close to a living wage off their art, and what his proposed model is for fixing the issue.
METALLICA Announces Mysterious Black Box

Metallica has announced what appears to be some kind of museum in the form of The Black Box. According to the press release, the box is meant to house the band's most significant, and personally meaningful artifacts for all to see. "Much more than a 'gateway' to all things Metallica,...
NORNA Stomps Through New Single "Serpent Spine"

Just let Norna completely decimate your surroundings for the next six minutes with their new single "Serpent Spine." Between the crushing music itself and the visually violent music video done by Romain Guélat, "Serpent Spine" is nothing short of audio devastation. "Star is way, way is eye. A spiritual metaphor...
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT on Taking Risks, Taboo Issues, The State of Black Metal & More

Frank sits down with Nikita Kamprad of DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT to discuss the bands new creation, Noktvrn, how it relates to their previous record, the experience and reasons for singing in English on a couple tracks, tackling the subject of mental health on the album and the risk of writing from an outside experience, how it relates to the world, their song writing and recording experiences, his feelings on the current state of black metal and much more!
TROOPS OF DOOM, RAT KING Among Gimme Metal's Tracks of the Week

TROOPS OF DOOM – Act II: The Monarch. Straight out of Brazil, Troops of Doom spike into the vein of classic vintage 80's death with an awesome lineup: Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz (a former member of Sepultura’s original lineup playing author and co-author to classic albums Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions), alongside bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, ex-Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, acclaimed graphic artist for the likes of Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and Hatebreed). Add to that Possessed legend (and Gimme DJ!) Jeff Becerra to throw in vocals and you're ready to slam. Jairo also has his own Gimme DJ episode coming up on Wednesday November 24th 12pm PT/3pm ET and you can hang in the chat with him!
GHOUL Streams Disgusting Live Version Of "Gutbucket Blues"

Have you checked out Ghoul's new live album Live In The Flesh? Do you want Ghoul to come to your house to both kill and devour you (in whatever order)? You can rectify the former by checking out their performance of "Gutbucket Blues" above. The latter was going to happen anyway, so deal with it.
Watch OPETH Play Their First Show With Drummer SAMI KARPPINEN

Opeth announced on November 16 that they had parted ways with drummer Martin Axenrot, and recruited drummer Sami Karppinen (Therion) for their current tour. you can check out Karppinen first performance with the band also on November 16 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, NC above. Vocalist and guitarist Mikael...
JOSH RICHTER AND THE BAD THINGS' New Song "Small Town Baby" Is Real Catchy

Josh Richter, who you might know from Bather, is taking the aggression down a notch and upping the fun factor with his new single "Small Town Baby." The single also serves as a solid introduction to Richter's new band Josh Richter And The Bad Things, who you can follow on Instagram here.
