Watch Tribal People React To Heavy Metal For The First Time

TROOPS OF DOOM – Act II: The Monarch. Straight out of Brazil, Troops of Doom spike into the vein of classic vintage 80's death with an awesome lineup: Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz (a former member of Sepultura’s original lineup playing author and co-author to classic albums Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions), alongside bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, ex-Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, acclaimed graphic artist for the likes of Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and Hatebreed). Add to that Possessed legend (and Gimme DJ!) Jeff Becerra to throw in vocals and you're ready to slam. Jairo also has his own Gimme DJ episode coming up on Wednesday November 24th 12pm PT/3pm ET and you can hang in the chat with him!

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO