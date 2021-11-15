ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO Will Guest On OZZY OSBOURNE's New Album

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guest list for the new Ozzy Osbourne album keeps growing! In a new interview with Metal Hammer (by way of Blabbermouth), Osbourne has revealed his new album will also feature bassist Robert Trujillo. Trujillo played in Osbourne's band between 1996...

metalinjection.net

Revolver

See Ozzy and Lemmy Kick Monster Ass in New "Hellraiser" Video

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released a previously unheard version of "Hellraiser" — a 1991 song that was co-written alongside then-guitarist Zakk Wylde and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister — that featured dueting vocals with the "Ace of Spades" singer himself. The track is included in Ozzy's No More Tears 30th anniversary...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s New Music Video ‘Flying High Again’

Ozzy Osbourne recently released the 40th anniversary edition of his landmark album “Diary of a Madman”. To celebrate this milestone, the Prince of Darkness released a new animated music video for “Flying High Again,” which honored late guitar legend and bandmate Randy Rhoads. The footage featured photos taken from the book “Randy Rhoads” by Ross Halfin published in September.
MUSIC
NME

Watch animated video for Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister’s reworked ‘Hellraiser’ duet

Ozzy Osbourne has released the animated music video for his duet with the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy. Last month, Ozzy revealed that he’d made a new version of his 1991 solo song featuring Lemmy’s vocals alongside his as part of a tribute to the late rock star. The track appears on the expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’ album, which was released on September 17.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY: METALLICA Is 'Truly The Greatest Band In The World'

TRIVIUM opened for METALLICA at the heavy metal giants' "intimate" concert on November 4 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets for the 7,000-seat-theater show went on sale on July 30 and quickly sold out. Speaking to El Cuartel Del Metal about how the Orlando metallers landed the opening slot at the METALLICA gig, TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy said: "It was Sunday afternoon [four days before the show]. I think we were just about to watch a movie with the kids. And I got an e-mail from our manager. He's, like, 'METALLICA asked if you can be available for this Thursday.' We were, like, 'Yes. Yes, we can. Let's do everything we can.' But we had to keep it quiet 'cause it wasn't fully confirmed yet. It didn't get confirmed until, I think, 30 minutes before we started driving down to South Florida. So we had to get our crew back down to Florida, get our gear back together, rehearse again. Luckily, we all rehearse so much individually, it's not like we're ever sloppy; it's not like we take time off. So we were ready to go. And we made it happen. We got down there. We weren't able to say 'hey' [to the guys METALLICA], but METALLICA left us an amazing handwritten letter and gave us a box of [METALLICA's] Blackened [whiskey]."
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLAYER's KERRY KING On METALLICA's 'Black Album': 'I Never Hated It The Way A Lot Of People Did'

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about METALLICA's 40th anniversary and the relationship between the two bands, having emerged from the same early 1980s underground heavy metal scene in Southern California. Asked what his reaction was to METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album, also known as The Black Album, King said: "I may not have been super-stoked on it, but I never hated it the way a lot of people did. To this day, I like that record a lot. I think it's METALLICA but I don't think it's thrash METALLICA. You can hear where all the influences come from, from all of their older stuff. They just super-slowed it down and made it super-heavy; they made it super-catchy. That record probably sold more than all of my records combined. [Laughs] There was so much grief over that when it came out. And to be honest with you, everything that came out after that for a long time, that's what I have a problem with. But The Black Album? It's still heavy. It's got some fast stuff on it."
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album to Feature Collab With Rock Legend

In a recent interview, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne revealed another legendary musician who will be featured on his upcoming album. The Prince of Darkness recently spoke to Metal Hammer magazine as part of their December issue. The singer shared details about his follow-up record to last year’s Ordinary Man LP. After already revealing numerous famous musicians that will contribute to the new album, Osbourne has shared one more – bassist Robert Trujillo.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
metalinjection

OZZY OSBOURNE's New Album Expected To Be Released Within The Next Few Months

A new financial statement posted online by Sony has revealed that the new Ozzy Osbourne album is expected to be released within the next six months. Of course the operative word on the statement being "anticipated." You'll also notice that superscript 2 next to the word releases, which points to another statement clarifying "Selected upcoming releases, which may include albums and/or tracks, are subject to change."
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Ozzy Osbourne Soundwaves Art Pieces Raise Money for Sweet Relief

Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with the Soundwaves Art Foundation to create one-of-a-kind art pieces to help raise money for Sweet Relief, an organization that provides financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers in need. According to a post on Osbourne's Twitter, he signed 10 art pieces to help...
CHARITIES
Z94

Ex-Metallica Therapist Says Lars Ulrich ‘Was Not Being an A–hole’ to James Hetfield in Explosive ‘Some Kind of Monster’ Scene

Metallica's 2004 documentary Some Kind of Monster is fraught with confrontational moments between the band's members, and perhaps most explosive of all was when Lars Ulrich got in James Hetfield's face and screamed, "Fuck!" Phil Towle, the group's former psychotherapist and performance enhancement coach, offered clarity on this scene in an interview with Metal Hammer and reasoned why the drummer "was not being an asshole" to his bandmate who had just returned from rehab.
MUSIC

