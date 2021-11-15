Tinhorn Flats, Controversial Burbank Bar, Sold By Owner

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) — A week before Thanksgiving, grocery stores have stocked up on a lot of food items people will use for a traditional holiday meal even as supply-chain logjams and rising food prices persist. “We started turkey orders at the beginning of the month and we’ve sold hundreds and hundreds,” said Dan Underwood, store manager at Zanotto’s Market in Sunnyvale. “We tried to source it whatever we could, from wherever we could get it so, though we may not have eight or nine varieties of a certain item, we’ve got half of that so we still have what you need.” KPIX...

