Tinhorn Flats, Controversial Burbank Bar, Sold By Owner

The property holding Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill, the Burbank eatery that became the focus of a losing battle over coronavirus restrictions, has been sold to a new owner, city officials said. Escrow closed Tuesday on the property at 623 Magnolia Blvd. The price was not revealed. The new owner...
In the last 18 months, Koreatown Lock & Key bar owner Cyrus Batchan has endured mandatory closures and reopenings, multiple fires and robberies. He’s come face to face with endless insurance company battles as well as the vandals that ransacked and stole everything out of his beloved neighborhood bar including the light fixtures. Still, he says the universe is on his side.
DOWAGIAC – In the wild, the North American barred owl call is said to sound like the phrase “Who cooks for you; who cooks for you all?”. The new owners of a once-popular downtown restaurant space are ready to answer that call: They will cook for you; they will cook for you all – or at least they would like to.
IRVING PARK — Independence Tap’s retiring owner has sold the neighborhood bar after running it for more than 25 years. The bar at 3932-3934 W. Irving Park Road opened in 1970 and is known for its live music, open mics and low-key neighborhood feel with tin ceiling tiles, exposed brick walls and wooden floors.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Firehouse Subs, the Jacksonville-based restaurant chain founded by Jacksonville firefighters more than 25 years ago, is set to be acquired by Restaurant Brands International Inc. in a $1 billion deal. Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, announced the all-cash plan to...
HASH — short for Heal and Spread Healing — will close next week without aid from the community, according to its owners, who this week launched a crowdfunding campaign to keep the lights on. The establishment, which serves vegan food and non-alcoholic drinks, opened late last year, becoming San Antonio's...
On November 14, Long Beach R Bar owner Rakesh Desai was recorded making a homophobic anti-mask rant towards Beachwood Brewing employees in Downtown Long Beach. Desai alleges that he was denied service after refusing to wear a mask — which is currently mandatory in restaurants by state and local order.
The operators of Sliders Oyster Bar, a landmark Neptune Beach restaurant, bought the property Nov. 1 for $2.25 million. 218 First Street LLC sold the property to KN Properties of Neptune Beach LLC, which is led by Chris Wooten. Wooten also owns Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurants in Mayport and Crescent Beach.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Gary Oney has been cutting his way around all kinds of meats at Gary's Meat Market near Stroudsburg for decades, and don't even get us started on his famous ring bologna that he stuffs and smokes. "They've been coming since they were over on Ann Street. I...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “Someone said it was the hip hop culture that was causing all of the problems here and I certainly don’t understand how hip hop culture and local ordinances and laws have anything to do with each other,” says Torrey Feldman who is an attorney and patron of The Blue Light, a bar that opened in August just downstairs from Songbirds in Chattanooga.
The owner of upscale Webster restaurant Stave & Still is planning to open a southern-style restaurant and bar in Dudley by the end of November. Jessica Valby, who owns Stave & Still, confirmed in an email she is also the owner of Whiskey Rocks Bar & Rodeo to be located at 4 Airport Road in Dudley.
Clarion Partners and Cityview have acquired a 276-unit multifamily property in Burbank for $161 million, or more than $583,000 a unit. The joint venture plans to refurbish the gated community at 1901 N. Buena Vista St. Known as Empire Landing, the property includes one- and two-bedroom apartments and 41 three-story townhomes.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “I think what we’ve all witnessed here conclusively is a witch hunt and my beer permit was just revoked for no reason,” says The Blue Light bar owner Brian Joyce. The Blue Light opened in Chattanooga’s Station Street this August. Following complaints to the beer board and...
When Sue Phillips, the previous owner of Hamilton Mercantile, decided after 15 years to sell her business, she hoped that Hamilton’s 50 years of having a local health food market community would continue after she moved on. Fortunately, Abbie Whitehurst, owner of King Street Coffee in Leesburg, and Mereditb and...
SUNNYVALE (KPIX) — A week before Thanksgiving, grocery stores have stocked up on a lot of food items people will use for a traditional holiday meal even as supply-chain logjams and rising food prices persist.
“We started turkey orders at the beginning of the month and we’ve sold hundreds and hundreds,” said Dan Underwood, store manager at Zanotto’s Market in Sunnyvale. “We tried to source it whatever we could, from wherever we could get it so, though we may not have eight or nine varieties of a certain item, we’ve got half of that so we still have what you need.”
KPIX...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
Comments / 0