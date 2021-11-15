ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock up, stock down following the Bills' win over the Jets

By Nick Wojton
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 45-17 win over the New York Jets in Week 10, here’s how things shook out in Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Daboll could have succumbed to the pressure to run the ball more against the Jets. Instead, he just got the backfield to be more efficient which is really what was needed in the end.

For the first time in team history, the Bills had four different players score a rushing touchdown. As a team, Buffalo also averaged 5.8 yards per carry on the ground. Devin Singletary led the way with 43 total on seven carries.

That’s plenty of good that we have become used to not seeing from the Bills’ rushing attack.

The Bills offense came out ready to play as well. Buffalo started the game with a touchdown and also came out of halftime great, putting up 17 points in the third quarter to bury their opponent.

Stock up: WR Stefon Diggs

New York Jets’ Bryce Hall, right, pushes Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs out of bounds. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The Bills got a true No. 1 wideout performance from Diggs against the Jets. Diggs had eight catches for 162 yards including a fantastic touchdown catch.

It was Diggs’ second 100-yard receiving game of 2021. The first was in Week 4 against the Houston Texans.

Stock up: RB Matt Breida

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Breida. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Daboll’s success with the ground game helped Breida stand out the most. The veteran rusher was active on game day for the first time since Week 2.

Breida only had six touches… but scored twice. Once on the ground and once on a reception which capped Buffalo’s first drive of the contest on offense. That alone was a great thing to see considering Buffalo’s struggles out of the gate in recent weeks.

The one problem for Breida was a late fumble. Hopefully for him that won’t hurt him too much in the eyes of the coaching staff.

Stock up: Legitimately every Bills player in the secondary

Jordan Poyer of the Buffalo Bills (USAT photo)

The Bills start five players in their secondary each game. All five of those players had a takeaway in New York. That’s an amazing feat.

That list:

  • S Micah Hyde: Forced fumble which he recovered
  • S Jordan Poyer: Interception
  • CB Tre’Davious White: Interception
  • CB Levi Wallace: Interception
  • CB Taron Johnson: Interception

Stock up: LB AJ Klein

A.J. Klein of the Buffalo Bills (USAT photo)

With linebacker Tremaine Edmunds ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Klein filled in. In the past, Klein has done so for the more-often injured Matt Milano.

Klein still impressed as the mike linebacker. He had seven total tackles and two for loss, including one early in the game that helped set a tone for Buffalo’s defense.

Klein also broke up a pass. An overall impressive effort from him.

Stock up: WR Gabriel Davis

Gabriel Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Silently, Davis had a 100-yard outing against the Jets. His toe-tapping, tipped ball grab was super impressive.

But on top of that, Davis’ snap counts helped his stock.

He did not play more than Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders. However, Davis did edge out Isaiah McKenzie, 30 total snaps on offense to 13. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, McKenzie saw more time than Davis on the field.

Stock down: DT Star Lotulelei

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

If we’re going to subscribe to “the best ability is availability” policy, even if it’s harsh, that applies to Lotulelei, too. The defensive tackle was a surprise inactive in Week 10. He landed on the team’s Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

While not the best foe, without him, Buffalo’s defense continued to churn. Harrison Phillips stepped in for Lotulelei and had a good game.

Stock down: TE Dawson Knox

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Knox returned to the Bills’ lineup after missing a few games due to a broken hand. While Knox is still undoubtedly having a breakout season, even though he played a lot vs. the Jets, he had a minimal impact.

Knox had one catch for 17 yards. He was also only targeted that one time all afternoon.

However, this was certainly game-plan related. Knox works out of the slot area along with Cole Beasley. The wideout also only had two catches for 15 yards on two targets.

Buffalo’s plan was to target the outside of the New York defense. That clearly worked, at least.

Stock down: OL Cody Ford

Buffalo Bills guard Cody Ford (74). (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

One snap was telling for Ford’s status. While a player that has exclusively worked on the right side of the offensive line in the pros, when Dion Dawkins briefly went down, Ford did not come into the game to replace him.

On that single play Dawkins missed, it was rookie Tommy Doyle. He was beat for a sack on that play, though. Perhaps that will help Ford’s stock because you’d think a former second-round pick you traded up for would be a starter, or at least a key backup.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

